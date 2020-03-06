Style & Beauty

Harry Styles Dresses Like A Classy Grandma, And It Works

How can one person look this cool all the time? For one, wear Gucci almost exclusively.

Singer Harry Styles and your grandma likely don’t have a whole lot in common, aside from being exceptionally lovable, adorable and ... having the same taste in trousers.

Case in point: a photo taken of Styles this week. He’s wearing a blue sweater with a scalloped, collared shirt underneath, green trousers and a string of pearls. It’s lovely.

So classy. So chic. So Styles-ish.
So classy. So chic. So Styles-ish.

Is he going to offer you a caramel from his pocket or serenade you? Inquire about your love life or be the love of your life? Who knows! But he looks good. He always looks good.

Unfortunately for us hoping to recreate this vibe, he does it mostly by wearing Gucci.

With his suiting, both of the two-piece and jump variety, the polka dots, the wide-leg pants and the pearls, Styles has achieved levels of classy grandma aesthetic some people (we) only dream about.

Check out some Styles’ best recent styles below.

Wearing Gucci with Stevie Nicks
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks at the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York City on March 29, 2019.
Wearing Gucci to host 'SNL'
NBC via Getty Images
Harry Styles hosting "Saturday Night Live" in New York City on Nov. 16, 2019.
Wearing Gucci to perform on "SNL'
NBC via Getty Images
Harry Styles performs on "Saturday Night Live" in New York City on Nov. 16, 2019.
Wearing Gucci on late night TV
CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
Harry Styles guest hosting "The Late Late Show With James Corden" on Dec. 10, 2019.
Wearing Comme des Garcons in The Guardian
Twitter
Harry Styles posing for a piece in The Guardian, out Dec. 14, 2019.
Wearing Gucci at The Brits
Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Harry Styles at The Brit Awards in London on Feb. 18.
Wearing Marc Jacobs at The Brits
Twitter
Harry Styles at The Brit Awards in London on Feb. 18.
Wearing Gucci at The Brits
Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Harry Styles performs at The Brit Awards in London on Feb. 18.
Wearing Gucci on daytime TV
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" in New York City on Feb. 26.
Wearing Gucci at SiriusXM
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
Harry Styles visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City on March 2.
FashionHarry StylesStyleGucciStyle & Beauty