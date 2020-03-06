Harry Styles Dresses Like A Classy Grandma, And It Works

Singer Harry Styles and your grandma likely don’t have a whole lot in common, aside from being exceptionally lovable, adorable and ... having the same taste in trousers.

Case in point: a photo taken of Styles this week. He’s wearing a blue sweater with a scalloped, collared shirt underneath, green trousers and a string of pearls. It’s lovely.

Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images So classy. So chic. So Styles-ish.

Is he going to offer you a caramel from his pocket or serenade you? Inquire about your love life or be the love of your life? Who knows! But he looks good. He always looks good.

Unfortunately for us hoping to recreate this vibe, he does it mostly by wearing Gucci.

With his suiting, both of the two-piece and jump variety, the polka dots, the wide-leg pants and the pearls, Styles has achieved levels of classy grandma aesthetic some people (we) only dream about.

Check out some Styles’ best recent styles below.