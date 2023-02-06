Channel Harry Styles At The Grammys In A Glittering Fringed Outfit

Getty Images/Kevin Winter Harry Styles's performance of his single "As It Was" featured him in a sparkly fringe jumpsuit.

Whether you just finished watching “Don’t Worry Darling” or are still reeling from the energetic live rendition of “As It Was” at the 65th Grammy Awards, there’s one Harry Styles moment that’s surely on your mind: the silver fringed Gucci jumpsuit that accompanied the British superstar as he cavorted onstage.

The pop star — who won the 2023 album of the year award for his record “Harry’s House” — is known for frequently sporting jumpsuits. (He even appeared on the red carpet earlier in the evening in a plunging multicolored number that raised a more than a few eyebrows on Twitter.) The mesmerizing sequin-and-fringe suit that he changed into for his live performance was classic Styles, combining inventive tailoring and showmanship in one light-catching package.

If you’re looking to incorporate more flowy fringe and sequin in your wardrobe, we rounded up a group of fringed dresses and jumpsuits for getting your groove on.

