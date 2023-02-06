ShoppingCelebritiesStylegrammys

Channel Harry Styles At The Grammys In A Glittering Fringed Outfit

These fringed frocks all clock in under $250.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

|
Harry Styles's performance of his single "As It Was" featured him in a sparkly fringe jumpsuit.
Getty Images/Kevin Winter
Harry Styles's performance of his single "As It Was" featured him in a sparkly fringe jumpsuit.

Whether you just finished watching “Don’t Worry Darling” or are still reeling from the energetic live rendition of “As It Was” at the 65th Grammy Awards, there’s one Harry Styles moment that’s surely on your mind: the silver fringed Gucci jumpsuit that accompanied the British superstar as he cavorted onstage.

The pop star — who won the 2023 album of the year award for his record “Harry’s House” — is known for frequently sporting jumpsuits. (He even appeared on the red carpet earlier in the evening in a plunging multicolored number that raised a more than a few eyebrows on Twitter.) The mesmerizing sequin-and-fringe suit that he changed into for his live performance was classic Styles, combining inventive tailoring and showmanship in one light-catching package.

If you’re looking to incorporate more flowy fringe and sequin in your wardrobe, we rounded up a group of fringed dresses and jumpsuits for getting your groove on.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Nordstrom
A shimmery fringe jumpsuit
Twirl to your heart's content in this metallic fringe jumpsuit which features a halter neck and wide legs. It comes in XS-XXL.
$109 at Nordstrom
2
Asos
A tiered fringe midi dress
This pink party-ready dress has features a side slit and a tiered fringe design in the bodice and bottom. It comes in women's sizes 12-26.
$190 at Asos
3
Urban Outfitters
A silver sequin fringe midi dress
Command crowds in this shiny sequin fringe dress that falls just below the knee. It features a v-neckline shoulder straps that cross in the back. It comes in women's sizes XS-L.
$119 at Urban Outfitters
4
Asos
An embellished shift mini fringe dress
Add a pop of color to your going out look with this purple fringe dress. It has a mini length and long sleeves to keep you warm on cooler nights. It comes in women's sizes 0-14.
$225 at Asos
5
Asos
An orange fringe mini dress
Dazzle in this vivid orange mini dress which has allover fringe and blouson sleeves. It comes in women's sizes 12-26.
$185 at Asos
6
Asos
A halter neck beaded fringe mini dress
Fans of checker print, mini fringe number is for you. Aside from its unique gold and black block design, it also has a halter-style open back. It comes in women's sizes 0-14.
$200 at Asos
7
Asos
A pink paneled fringe dress
Look pretty in pink when you wear this paneled midi dress, which boasts beads and fringe. It comes in women's sizes 0-14.
$245 at Asos
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A 3D floral puff sleeve mini dress

5 Floral Dresses Like Lizzo's Grammys Look

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Relationships

Canceling Plans With A Friend? A New Study Says This Is The Best Way.

Style & Beauty

This Popular Sunscreen Has Been Recalled. Here’s What You Need To Know.

Food & Drink

5 Harmful Myths About Food’s Effect On Your Heart Health

Wellness

The One Part Of Your Body You’re Probably Forgetting To Stretch

Wellness

Yes, The ‘Puppy Blues’ Are A Real Thing. Here’s How To Cope.

Home & Living

The Real Reason All Those ‘AI Time Machine’ Pictures Went Viral

Shopping

5 Explosively Floral Dresses Inspired By Lizzo’s Grammys Look

Shopping

33 Products That Will Make Any Chronically Busy Person Go 'Yes Please'

Shopping

6 Outfits (Mostly) Under $200 That Are As Twinkly As Taylor Swift’s

Shopping

Reviewers Really, Really Love These Target Sweatpants

Shopping

Order Your Valentine's Day Flowers NOW. You're Seriously Running Out Of Time.

Shopping

36 TikTok-Beloved Pieces To Refresh Your Wardrobe In 2023

Shopping

35 Products So Amazing Your Friends And Family Will No Doubt Be Jealous

Shopping

Stylish Boots From Walmart That Won't Leave Your Feet Freezing

Shopping

The Best Black-Owned Brands To Shop At Target

Style & Beauty

Fashion Designer Paco Rabanne Dies At Age 88

Parenting

15 Things To Say To Your Kids Instead Of 'No'

Shopping

High-Impact Fitness Equipment That Even The Smallest Home Gyms Can Accommodate

Food & Drink

'ICE' Is One Of The Rudest Dining Habits Ever, And You Might Be Doing It

Wellness

Doctors Reveal What They Really Think Of Weight Loss Drugs Like Ozempic

Style & Beauty

A Behind-The-Scenes Look At How Stars Get Ready For The Grammys

Wellness

Sauna Or Steam Room? Experts Reveal The Different Benefits Of Each.

Shopping

These 31 Products Are Here To Help With Your Slightly Embarrassing Needs

Shopping

These Are The Best Sports Bras You Can Buy On Amazon

Shopping

Don't Miss This Very Good Sale On JBL Wireless Listening Devices

Food & Drink

Being Vegan Doesn't Change Your Experience Of Blackness

Shopping

60 Practical Things That Are Under $15

Shopping

We Plucked A Few Genuinely Good Kitchen Buys From Amazon’s Sale

Food & Drink

Don't Miss Out On The Best Instagram Recipes From January

Wellness

This Alternative To White Noise May Help You Magically Sleep Better

Parenting

12 Baby Name Trends To Look Out For This Year

Shopping

This Cheap Viral Tool Claims To 'Erase' Your Body Hair, So I Tried It

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Shopping

These Customer-Favorite Space Heaters Are On Sale For A Limited Time

Home & Living

This New British Detective Series Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Parenting

How To Make The Most Of A Well-Child Visit With Your Pediatrician

Shopping

Target Has A Bunch Of Cute Inexpensive Swimsuits Right Now

Relationships

Adults Can Be Bullies, Too. Here Are The Red Flags To Look Out For.

Shopping

42 Organization Products For Anyone Who Absolutely Despises Clutter