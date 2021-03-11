Harry Styles Will Kick Off The Grammys And Fans Think It's So Golden

Harry Styles is set to open the 63rd annual Grammy Awards telecast on Sunday.

Variety on Wednesday first reported that the “Watermelon Sugar” singer will be the opening act.

Jack Sussman — executive vice president of specials, music and live events at CBS — told the publication, “It’s going to be music coming at you heavy and hard like you’ve not seen it before. We’ve got Harry Styles, this incredible entertainer, at the top of the show and we’ll just keep coming at you.”

Styles is also up for several awards: He’s nominated for best pop solo performance for “Watermelon Sugar,” best pop vocal album for “Fine Line” and best music video for “Adore You.”

Trevor Noah will host the award show, which will also feature performances by Megan Thee Stallion and BTS.

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch were also nominated for multiple awards, and all could break records, depending on how many they win.

As for the news about Styles, many couldn’t help but share their pure excitement about the Englishman taking the Grammys stage:

so nice of harry styles to have the grammys at his concert — ally🌹♡s jack mcqueen (@goldxnhxbits) March 11, 2021

— harry styles is opening the grammys as a three time grammy nominee ♡ pic.twitter.com/vmvp9hUFWw — ✩ (@hsdailydetails) March 11, 2021

harry is opening at the Grammys??? his first time nominated??? and he’s the opener???? he is going to make it feel like we are at a harry styles concert. WE WON — rachel🦋 (@canyonmoonblu) March 11, 2021

HARRY STYLES IS OPENING THE FUCKING GRAMMYS pic.twitter.com/aRiYF8m2Go — kemp ♡’s aly (@fratnrrygf) March 11, 2021

harry styles opening the grammys as a 3x grammy nominee is just so powerful — elisha (@7Osloveontour) March 11, 2021

harry styles is so powerful. three time grammy nominated artist and the opening performance of the grammys on only his second album. nobody is doing it like him. — m ²⁸ stans kevin (@91COPIES) March 11, 2021