Harry Styles Will Kick Off The Grammys And Fans Think It's So Golden

Harry Styles is set to open the 63rd annual Grammy Awards telecast on Sunday.
Variety on Wednesday first reported that the “Watermelon Sugar” singer will be the opening act.
Jack Sussman — executive vice president of specials, music and live events at CBS — told the publication, “It’s going to be music coming at you heavy and hard like you’ve not seen it before. We’ve got Harry Styles, this incredible entertainer, at the top of the show and we’ll just keep coming at you.”
Styles is also up for several awards: He’s nominated for best pop solo performance for “Watermelon Sugar,” best pop vocal album for “Fine Line” and best music video for “Adore You.”
Trevor Noah will host the award show, which will also feature performances by Megan Thee Stallion and BTS.
Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch were also nominated for multiple awards, and all could break records, depending on how many they win.
As for the news about Styles, many couldn’t help but share their pure excitement about the Englishman taking the Grammys stage: