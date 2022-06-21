Harry Styles Helps Concert Attendee Come Out As Gay: 'You Are A Free Man'

Harry Styles is currently on tour in support of his third album, "Harry's House." Jo Hale via Getty Images

Harry Styles offered a playfully profound gesture of LGBTQ visibility this weekend by helping a young Italian fan come out as gay.

During his performance at London’s Wembley Stadium on Sunday, the Grammy winner spotted the audience member who was carrying a sign that read: “From Ono to Wembley: Help me come out.”

Styles, who has been an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ rights, was more than happy to oblige. Footage of the concert that appeared on social media shows the pop star picking up a rainbow flag from the front of the stage.

“When this flag goes over the head, you are officially gay, my boy,” he tells the fan, as seen in the clip.

After his band begins a drumroll, Styles teases raising the flag for a moment, and eventually hoists the banner into the air as the crowd roars.

“Congratulations, you are a free man,” he proclaims.

Harry helps a fan come out tonight at Wembley Stadium - June 19 🏳️‍🌈 (via @calsmoodswings) #LoveOnTourWembley pic.twitter.com/or0BbRkg1K — HSD Love On Tour (@hsdlot) June 19, 2022

Styles released his third album, “Harry’s House,” to great acclaim last month. Since then, he’s continued to make waves with a number of heartwarming fan interactions while performing across Europe and the U.K. on his Love On Tour.

Last week, the singer took a moment to acknowledge his “first ever school teacher,” Ann Vernon, whom he thought was in attendance at his show in Manchester, England. He returns to the concert stage Wednesday with a performance in Dublin.