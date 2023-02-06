Harry Styles Hits Grammys Red Carpet Sans Shirt In Rainbow Jumpsuit — And Twitter Has All The Jokes

From a groovy Gucci psychedelic suit to a jacket that may remind you of your grandma’s couch, Harry Styles has been known to be quite the fabulous fashion rule-bender.

On Sunday evening, the English singer and songwriter arrived on the red carpet sporting a glittering rainbow-hued custom Egonlab x Swarovski jumpsuit — with his bare nipples stealing the show.

Rocking nothing underneath, the “Watermelon Sugar” crooner paired the outfit with white boots and multiple glittering gold rings.

It didn’t take long for social media to blow up Twitter with a slew of roasts, some even hilariously comparing the star’s outfit to the popular children’s book “The Rainbow Fish.”

Check out some of the best reactions below.

harry styles and harry lambert stuck on the 405 on their way to the grammys pic.twitter.com/fFq1qI1eGa — hrammys sweep 🤞🏼𓂆ᴴ (@palstineseaview) February 5, 2023

‘harry styles turns the grammys into harry’s house’ pic.twitter.com/wGoYArPZYv — zara (@gotsthecinema) February 5, 2023

Styles won one of the first awards, Best Pop Vocal Album, for “Harry’s House.” His nominations included Record of the Year for his hit tune “As It Was,” Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Music Video.

“Harry’s House,” his third studio album, was also nominated for Album of the Year.