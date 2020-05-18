Harry Styles Is Horny For Watermelon In Droolworthy New Music Video

We knew that Harry Styles had a thing for Sara Lee bread ― please familiarize yourself with this “Saturday Night Live” sketch, if you haven’t already ― but it turns out watermelon had his heart all along.

The British singer dropped the music video for his new single “Watermelon Sugar,” off his latest album “Fine Line,” on Monday and it’s just as juicy as it sounds.

Dedicated to the now-foreign concept of touching, a sun-kissed Styles and company frolic on the beach in the video, sensually caressing, eating and delighting in the titular seeded fruit. And, yes, the whole affair absolutely hits differently now that we’re all stuck inside.

It’s basically a sensory overload that, at its full power, has just about everybody watching wishing they were the watermelon in question.

“DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME. Practice social distancing,” Styles wrote on Twitter announcing the video’s release. “Watermelon Sugar Video Out Now.

DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME. Practice social distancing. Watermelon Sugar Video Out Now.https://t.co/CFnaJ3JpFb pic.twitter.com/jUjdOxFN1i — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 18, 2020

And before you try to cancel him, the video was shot in Malibu, California, in January before lockdown orders were rolled out across the world, with photos of him on set making the rounds at the time.

In the wake of the ongoing global health crisis, Styles shelved the European leg of his 26-date “Love On Tour” world tour, which was set to kick off in Birmingham, England, on April 15.

“Anyone who knows me, knows that performing has always been my favorite part of working in music,” he wrote in a March Instagram post, encouraging his fans to “treat people with kindness,” which has become his signature phrase.

“However, during times like these, the safety and protection of touring crew, fans, and everyone else around the world is an immediate priority,” he said.

Styles has pushed the tour back to 2021, with the first show scheduled for February.

Watch the full “Watermelon Sugar” music video below.