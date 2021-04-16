Harry Styles Channels 'The Little Mermaid' And Makes A Splash On Twitter

Harry Styles opted out of Disney’s live-action “Little Mermaid,” but some splashy photos of him are nonetheless enchanting fans around the world.

On Friday, a series of photos featuring Styles as a naughty Ariel resurfaced on Twitter and quickly went viral. The images show the Grammy winner in a seashell bra and green fish’s tail, champagne glass in hand.

Photos of Harry Styles dressed as Ariel from ‘The Little Mermaid’ have resurfaced. pic.twitter.com/YICYiIDIew — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 16, 2021

Styles’ legions of followers were understandably thrilled by the discovery of these treasures.

i just think that harry styles as ariel pic.twitter.com/MLsyBAKtmA — paula♡'s lu (@HAPPlLY) April 16, 2021

harry ariel styles and taylor ariel swift. pic.twitter.com/HoD0e9vXYx — thinking about haylor (@haylorthinker) April 16, 2021

The photos appear to be outtakes from a series used to promote Styles’ 2019 appearance on “Saturday Night Live” as both host and musical guest. Other images from that shoot, shot against a similarly monochromatic backdrop, show the singer in a ballet tutu and atop a disco ball.

It’s unclear why they emerged online now, other than simply to provide some much-needed joy after a tough week.

The sea is a recurring theme throughout much of Styles’ work. In the music video for 2020’s “Adore You,” he befriended a magical fish, and later returned to the beach for both the “Watermelon Sugar” and “Golden” videos. He also sports a mermaid tattoo on his left forearm.

In 2019, the former One Direction member was reportedly in talks with Disney to play Prince Eric in the live-action “Little Mermaid,” but ultimately passed on the project. Instead, Jonah Hauer-King will assume the role, joining a cast that includes Halle Bailey as Ariel and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula.

A release date for the film has not yet been announced.