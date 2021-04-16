Harry Styles Channels 'The Little Mermaid' And Makes A Splash On Twitter

Harry Styles opted out of Disney’s live-action “Little Mermaid,” but some splashy photos of him are nonetheless enchanting fans around the world.
On Friday, a series of photos featuring Styles as a naughty Ariel resurfaced on Twitter and quickly went viral. The images show the Grammy winner in a seashell bra and green fish’s tail, champagne glass in hand.
Styles’ legions of followers were understandably thrilled by the discovery of these treasures.
The photos appear to be outtakes from a series used to promote Styles’ 2019 appearance on “Saturday Night Live” as both host and musical guest. Other images from that shoot, shot against a similarly monochromatic backdrop, show the singer in a ballet tutu and atop a disco ball.
It’s unclear why they emerged online now, other than simply to provide some much-needed joy after a tough week.
The sea is a recurring theme throughout much of Styles’ work. In the music video for 2020’s “Adore You,” he befriended a magical fish, and later returned to the beach for both the “Watermelon Sugar” and “Golden” videos. He also sports a mermaid tattoo on his left forearm.
In 2019, the former One Direction member was reportedly in talks with Disney to play Prince Eric in the live-action “Little Mermaid,” but ultimately passed on the project. Instead, Jonah Hauer-King will assume the role, joining a cast that includes Halle Bailey as Ariel and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula.
A release date for the film has not yet been announced.