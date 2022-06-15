'My Policeman' Has Harry Styles As Closeted Gay Cop Caught Up In 1950s Love Triangle

Harry Styles (left) and Emma Corrin star in "My Policeman." Courtesy of Prime Video

Harry Styles finds himself ensnared “in the shifting tides of history, liberty, and forgiveness” in the first teaser for “My Policeman,” a romantic drama due out this fall.

Based on the novel by Bethan Roberts, “My Policeman” follows Tom Burgess (played by Styles), a closeted gay cop who begins a secret relationship with a museum curator, Patrick Hazelwood (David Dawson). Faced with the societal pressures of 1950s England, Tom is unable to embrace his truth, and marries a woman, Marion (Emma Corrin).

Actors Linus Roache, Gina McKee and Rupert Everett portray older versions of Tom, Marion and Patrick, respectively, as “My Policeman” catches up with this trio of characters in the 1990s, when they are “still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past,” according to press notes.

Catch the teaser for “My Policeman” below.

Directed by Michael Grandage, “My Policeman” is one of two major acting projects in store for Styles this fall. In September, the Grammy winner will be seen in “Don’t Worry Darling,” directed by his girlfriend Olivia Wilde and co-starring Florence Pugh.

Appearing on “The Howard Stern Show” last month, Styles said shooting “My Policeman” made him feel “vulnerable,” but denied rumors he would bare all in the film.

“I think the most important thing in that stuff is trust,” he said. “I’d never kissed anyone on camera before and it felt like giving a part of myself away in some ways ... There’s no peen in the final cut. The peen, it was pre-negotiated that that would remain my own.”

“The whole point of Tom is that he is a character who is confused,” Grandage told Vanity Fair in an interview published last week. “It’s made more problematic by the fact that he’s a policeman, and he’s in a career that is about upholding the law. And the law in the country at the time is about everything he feels — the complexity of it is something that whoever was going to play younger Tom and older Tom needed to somehow understand and absorb.”

“My Policeman” hits theaters Oct. 21. The film will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video Nov. 4.