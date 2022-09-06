Harry Styles grabbed co-star Nick Kroll and kissed him on the lips after their film “Don’t Worry Darling” premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Monday, as seen in a clip shared by Variety’s Ramin Setoodeh.

Harry Styles kisses Nick Kroll during the standing ovation for #DontWorryDarling. #Venezia79 pic.twitter.com/xqVPtOjwFT — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) September 5, 2022

The exchange, amid a standing ovation, was a brief ray of sunshine through the clouds that have gathered over director Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller.

To summarize: Styles has been accused of spitting on another castmate, Chris Pine, who’s been accused of conspicuously checking out of the whole affair during a press conference as Styles and Wilde, who are dating, spoke. As if that weren’t enough, Wilde and “Don’t Worry” actor Florence Pugh are reportedly feuding ― Wilde has declined to address the matter, says she won’t fuel internet rumors ― and actor Shia LaBeouf, who was originally cast in the film before being replaced by Styles, has contested Wilde’s assertion that she fired him, claiming he actually quit.

It’s a lot to unpack (and this is without getting into the lukewarm critical reception of the movie itself), and a brief smooch won’t solve anything, but it was sweet to see just the same.

Fans thought so, too.

Cool 2 straight guys kissing each other for attention we love it — What Does GTD Stand For (@NeglaInsane) September 5, 2022

And now my 22 y.o daughter will crush on Nick Kroll as much as I always have. ❤️ — Chantal 🇳🇱🇺🇸💙 (@DutchieTal) September 6, 2022

I just want someone to look at me the way Nick Kroll looks at Harry Styles — PILLip Banks 💊💉⚖️ (@TeriosDaddy) September 5, 2022

Damn Harry I would too. Nick kroll is a raging dilf — fifi📌💥 (@rubyblossomboat) September 5, 2022