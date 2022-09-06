Entertainment

Harry Styles Kisses Nick Kroll On The Lips At Venice Film Festival And It's Sweet

At least some of the actors from "Don't Worry Darling" appear to be getting along.
Harry Styles grabbed co-star Nick Kroll and kissed him on the lips after their film “Don’t Worry Darling” premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Monday, as seen in a clip shared by Variety’s Ramin Setoodeh.

The exchange, amid a standing ovation, was a brief ray of sunshine through the clouds that have gathered over director Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller.

To summarize: Styles has been accused of spitting on another castmate, Chris Pine, who’s been accused of conspicuously checking out of the whole affair during a press conference as Styles and Wilde, who are dating, spoke. As if that weren’t enough, Wilde and “Don’t Worry” actor Florence Pugh are reportedly feuding ― Wilde has declined to address the matter, says she won’t fuel internet rumors ― and actor Shia LaBeouf, who was originally cast in the film before being replaced by Styles, has contested Wilde’s assertion that she fired him, claiming he actually quit.

It’s a lot to unpack (and this is without getting into the lukewarm critical reception of the movie itself), and a brief smooch won’t solve anything, but it was sweet to see just the same.

Fans thought so, too.

