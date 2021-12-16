Shopping

Channel Your Inner Harry Styles With Wearable Takes On His Iconic Style

From hot pink tops to wide-leg pants and flouncy shirts, we've got everything you need to for a Harry-inspired outfit.

Whether he’s gracing the cover of a major fashion magazine, performing on a stage in front of thousands or hitting the red carpet, few know how to rock a look quite like Harry Styles. He’s become a veritable fashion icon in recent years thanks to his bold takes on both trends and retro-inspired looks. This is not a person who is afraid to take fashion risks, and it always pays off.

Styles’ commitment to fashion pieces that are outside the box, gender-neutral and wildly creative from head to toe makes him the perfect fashion inspiration for the holiday season. Whether you’re looking to add a jazzy accessory to a Christmas outfit, like his fabulous pearl necklace and gloves, or want to go all out this New Year’s Eve, no one dresses up quite like our beautiful boy.

Upon much examination, Styles’ preferences tend to favor rich, classic textures like wool knits, leather and smooth silks paired with unexpected bits of flair, whether it be jewelry, a boa or a pop of color. He boldly goes where few dare, even as rigid gender norms begin to soften. As the kids on TikTok like to say, “he was written by a woman.”

Some of his most popular and oft-recurring themes involve argyle sweaters or vests, wide-leg pants, pearl jewelry, floral prints, pussy-bow blouses, monochromatic looks and more ― all of which make for the ideal elements for a perfect holiday outfit. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite Harry Styles-inspired looks below, so that everyone, regardless of gender, can enjoy his fresh fashion styling at home this holiday season.

1
Asos
A pair of velvet suit pants
Dive into yummy texture with these velvet skinny-fit suit pants. They feature a side stripe for a glamorous touch that you know Harry would adore.

Get them from ASOS for $40.
2
Anthropologie
A hazy floral blazer
Ascend to new sartorial heights with this stunning blazer from Anthropologie. It oozes sophistication with its sexy colors, precise tailoring and chic fit. Get the matching pants here.

Get it from Anthropologie for $180.
3
Mango
A paisley pussy bow
The combination of the pussy-bow design of this Mango blouse and its paisley fabric makes it a chic and festive look for the holidays and beyond.

Get it from Mango for $49.99.
4
Urban Outfitters
A jaunty knit vest
This sleeveless V-neck vest from Urban Outfitters features the sweetest floral design we've seen in a while. It's a happy garment that is certain to make everyone around you smile as it keeps you warm. It's a great layering piece that will work for multiple seasons, making it a great investment.

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $82.
5
ASOS
A pair of wide-leg khakis
These delightful pants from ASOS are a fresh take on a classic, old-school fit. The pleats and high waist give this look a vintage flair that feels distinctly modern and wearable. And the comfy stretchy fabric is ideal for the holidays.

Get them from ASOS for $50.90.
6
Amazon
A vibrant pink dress shirt
We'll take any opportunity to look pretty in pink, and this cotton-poly blend shirt from OmegaTux makes it easy to look and feel good.

Get it from Amazon for $20.49.
7
Mejuri
A pearl necklace
These delicate cultured pearls from Mejuri are absolutely dream-like. They're chewy, elegant and timeless, perfect for any Styles-inspired look.

Get it from Mejuri for $85.
8
Rowing Blazers
A sporty striped top
Get that Brit rugby style with this heavyweight jersey. Handmade of 100% cotton, this beautiful shirt from Rowing Blazers has gorgeous details like a three-button placket and stunning rib-knit cuffs.

Get it from Rowing Blazers for $195.
9
ASOS
A Gucci-like handbag
If you're not quite in the market one of Styles' beloved Gucci bags, then you'll definitely want to take a look at this ASOS option. Use it as a crossbody bag with a strap or simply wear it as a handbag with a bamboo handle.

Get it from ASOS for $33.60.
10
Amazon
A floral suit
How divine is this two-piece suit? The floral design is eye-catching and unique, but the muted hues keep it from being loud or garish. Wear it together or as separates!

Get it from Amazon starting from $82.99.
11
Bloomingdale's
A dreamy argyle sweater from Kenzo
If you're looking to splurge, than there's no better candidate than this ribbed crewneck argyle sweater from Kenzo. We can easily imagine Mr. Styles rocking this beauty.

Get it from Bloomingdale's for $374.50.
12
Banana Republic
A pair of flowing wide-leg pants
Add a vibrant touch of bright pink to your outfit with these pleated, wide-leg soft pants made of silky satin fabric. It drapes beautifully and comes in a variety of colors if pink feels like too much. They're as comfy as they are lovely. Harry approves!

Get it from Banana Republic for $80.
13
Etsy
A fabulous feather boa
Go big or go home with this luxuriously extravagant ostrich feather boa from Etsy.

Get it from cynthiasmerchant on Etsy for $74.95.
14
Urban Outfitters
A pair of velour pants
Dress these Urban Outfitters track pants up or down for a soft, plush and cozy vibe that is as effortless as it is cool.

Get them from Urban Outfitters for $69.
15
Net-a-Porter
A soft argyle sweater
Made of thick merino wool and cashmere, this delightful argyle Ganni sweater features a slim fit with two cute patch pockets and puff shoulders. Pair it with simple jeans or a dramatic wide-leg pant to go full Harry.

Get it from Net-a-Porter for $295.
16
Macy's
A collared top
Keep your Styles style subtle with this tie-neck Peter Pan-collared top. It's a more low-key way to pay homage to our darling fashion pixie if you need a more toned-down, yet chic, look.

Get it from Macy's for $79.
17
Nordstrom
A printed silk shirt
The slim fit on this luxurious silk-twill shirt from Eton has a timeless dandy aesthetic while still feeling modern and sleek.

Get it from Nordstrom for $395.
18
Etsy
A silk scarf
Pile on the accessories with the help of a vintage-style neck scarf from Etsy. It's a kicky way to add a bit of texture and movement to an outfit.

Get it from InTheBagDesign at Etsy starting at $13.95.
19
Banana Republic
A warm wool cardigan
This fuzzy cardi from Banana Republic is made of ultra-toasty alpaca wool that will keep you warm for years to come. Style it up with a frilly top and a cheeky bandana of pearls for a party vibe.

Get it from Banana Republic for $140.
20
Free People
A vegan leather jacket
This olive-hued vegan leather blazer from Free People is ideal for anyone looking to recreate Styles' leather and boa ensemble. it has a classic, oversized silhouette with buttons that can be left undone or buttoned up.

Get it from Free People for $168.
