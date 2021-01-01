Harry Styles' New Video Serves Up Martinis, Suits And Phoebe Waller-Bridge

No, you’re not dreaming: Harry Styles really put Phoebe Waller-Bridge in his latest music video, and it’s a martini-infused dream.

The former One Directioner dropped the video for his song “Treat People With Kindness” on Friday, which stars the “Fleabag” creator and star in a black-and-white cinematic experience.

Waller-Bridge appears at the start of the video and reemerges moments later with a martini in hand at a club where she watches a glittery-jacketed Styles sing and dance for a crowd. The entire video is full of great suits, glorious footwork and cheeky faces.

Naturally, after the video dropped, social media exploded with excitement over the creative English duo coming together for such a fun video.

how lucky are we to exist in the same universe as phoebe waller bridge and harry styles.........how pic.twitter.com/y9mIiSyjMp — hannah bullion (@hannahmbullion) January 1, 2021

happy new year to harry styles and phoebe waller bridge ONLY https://t.co/9SX0n8bWtk — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) January 1, 2021

HARRY STYLES AND PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE IN THE TPWK VIDEO I AM DECEASED pic.twitter.com/aTX8tUQEJR — regina (@rjtabora) January 1, 2021

phoebe waller-bridge and harry styles doing a choreographed dance together has cured my hangover pic.twitter.com/d8Boh17Hsj — lucy ford (@lucyj_ford) January 1, 2021

People even cut the video of Styles and Waller-Bridge dancing on stage together with different music. Here are videos of the pair “dancing” to “Time Warp” from “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

today i offer you harry styles and phoebe waller-bridge doing the time warp. tomorrow? yes, i'll do the same pic.twitter.com/NRQyyqStRB — roc (@rubberIine) January 1, 2021

i did something pic.twitter.com/kZMIWSyHt4 — ally loves amy 🧸 (@lwtsbravee) January 1, 2021

