Former One Direction star Harry Styles won’t be diving into the role of Prince Eric in the live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid.”

The actor and rocker turned down the part, sources “with knowledge of the project” told The Wrap on Tuesday. Other outlets later verified the report.

“Styles is a fan of the project but respectfully declined,” The Wrap wrote, citing one of the unnamed sources. Styles’ agency did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Earlier on Tuesday, both AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas incorrectly tweeted that Styles had agreed to do the role. The tweets were later deleted.

Both tweets are now deleted, but for a brief moment today two of the biggest theaters in the country were "breaking" news #WhatHappened 🤔 (h/t @nigelmfs) pic.twitter.com/u9abSsK6pq — Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) August 13, 2019

The U.K.’s Press Association also confirmed through a “source close to Styles” that he rejected the offer, Sky News reported. Variety verified the report as well, adding that the project has already moved on without the boy band alum, who appeared in the 2017 film “Dunkirk.”

Styles would have played opposite Halle Bailey’s Ariel, a mermaid princess who just wants to be human.

Reports had circulated in July that Disney was courting Styles for Prince Eric.

The original animated 1989 version of “The Little Mermaid” grossed more than $211 million worldwide at the box office. It won the Oscar for best musical score.