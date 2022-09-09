Watch Harry Styles Pay Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II At NYC Concert

Harry Styles may be in the midst of a Hollywood publicity tour and a grueling concert residency, but he still found time to honor his homeland’s late monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, with an emotional tribute.

The British pop star paused his concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden Thursday to acknowledge the queen, who died earlier that day at age 96.

“There’s some very sad news today: the passing of Queen Elizabeth II,” Styles told the crowd, as seen in footage shared by iHeart Radio. “Please join me in a round of applause for 70 years of service.”

Styles, who was born in Redditch, England, has dominated global headlines this week. In addition to his sold-out “Harry’s House” concert residency, he’s set to appear on the big screen alongside Chris Pine and Florence Pugh in “Don’t Worry Darling,” which hits theaters later this month.

“Don’t Worry Darling” premiered to major fanfare at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in Italy earlier this week, but its rollout has been anything but smooth.

Olivia Wilde, the film’s director and Styles’ girlfriend, has repeatedly attempted to shut down rumors of a behind-the-scenes fallout between her and Pugh. However, Pugh was noticeably absent from a press conference that preceded the Venice screening and won’t be attending the movie’s New York premiere, set to take place Sept. 19.

As for Styles, he was the subject of heated online debate this week after a video that appeared to show him spitting on Pine went viral online. Pine’s representative has since dismissed the claim, while Styles himself poked fun at the footage at a Wednesday concert.