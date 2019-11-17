Harry Styles Tells Nick Jonas To 'Wreck Me Daddy' In Thirstiest 'SNL' Sketch Ever

NBC via Getty Images Cecily Strong, Bowen Yang and host Harry Styles during the "Sara Lee" sketch on "Saturday Night Live."

To stand out on social media these days, brands have to establish a personality online ― think Merriam-Webster trolling President Donald Trump or Wendy’s almost constant snark on your timeline.

But with the Instagram password comes great responsibility, something Harry Styles’ rogue social media manager on “Saturday Night Live” is clearly not ready to handle.

The singer returned to Studio 8H over the weekend, pulling double duty as host and musical guest, but he’ll likely be remembered for what ranks as perhaps the thirstiest sketch to date, simply titled “Sara Lee.”

In the scene, Styles is called into a meeting at the baking company with his two bosses played by Cecily Strong and Bowen Yang after they discover some “off-message” activity on the brand’s social media.

It turns out, Styles’ character has been using Sara Lee’s Instagram as his own personal account, commenting under a picture of Nick Jonas with things like “Wreck me daddy” and “Destroy me king.”

And his captions on the company’s page aren’t much better. In one post, Styles’ social media manager reflected about post-threesome regrets alongside a photo of grilled cheese, which he admittedly wrote “at 4 in the morning while he was still on a poppers high.”

“Why do guys freak out when I ask them to spit in my mouth? Need a real king that can handle,” a different caption reads. “It’s 8 am and have to go to hell job at Sara Lee. A little in my head after another threesome.”

But Styles’ character’s greatest offense was DM-ing Shawn Mendes a picture of his “open throat” under the guise of a holiday promotion.

In completely unrelated news, we’re now following Sara Lee on Instagram.