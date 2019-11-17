Harry Styles Rips Off His Pants On 'SNL' To Give Fans What They've Been Waiting For

Harry Styles was everywhere on “Saturday Night Live” in his first hosting gig on the comedy show. He was also the musical guest, mocked his personal life, threw shade at former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik — and finally ripped off his pants for a big finale among a series of sketches.

He also debuted his new singles “Watermelon Sugar.”

In his monologue Styles compared hosting “SNL” to dating and being in a relationship. “Just like all my serious relationships, we’re gonna’ spend one incredible night together and then never see each other again,” he quipped before fake-playing jazz at a piano.

“I’m not in a boy band anymore,” he said, referring to One Direction. “I’m in a man band.”

He recalled his old bandmates. “I love those guys. Niall [Horan], Liam [Payne], Louis [Tomlinson],” he said, then pretended to struggle to come up with the name of Malik, who left the group before it disbanded. “Ringo! Yeah, that’s it!”

Styles appeared in several sketches and wrapped up the program with Chris Redd playing funeral DJs. That’s when they lost their pants.

