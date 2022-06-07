Few posses the aptitude for setting the fashion internet ablaze quite like Mr. Harry Styles. Has he ever put together an outfit that wasn’t absolute fire? His knack for choosing unique-but-accessible apparel that sparks joy both onstage and off means that certain pieces — from oversized necklaces and boas to leisure suits and colorful crochet cardigans — can launch a thousand imitators.
Recently, Styles bestowed on us his version of the dopamine dressing look, wearing a vibrant, colorful T-shirt in the music video for his song “Daylight.” It’s a classic vintage-style ringer tee in bright rainbow-colored stripes.
Some internet sleuthing led us to the discovery that Styles is wearing a custom T-shirt from Gucci — a longtime collaborator — as he has been doing since the onset of his “Harry’s House” tour. As several enthusiastic Instagram users noted, he’s in his T-shirt era, and we are here for it.
The ringer tee vibe has a very retro ’70s feel that is down-to-earth, carefree and the epitome of summer. It’s a fun, fresh look that encapsulates the casual ease of the season. And considering that it’s also Pride Month, Styles’ timing couldn’t be more perfect. What better to throw on for all our upcoming Pride festivities?
Below, we’ve rounded up a few Harry Styles-inspired multicolored striped T-shirts for men and women to wear all summer long. It’s an easy top to throw on and hit the park, rock at a BBQ or wear to happy hour while looking cool as hell. You can even top it off with a chunky beaded necklace, a la Harry.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A modern rainbow bright tee
If you want an option that's a touch more high-end, take a look at this cheerful option from Kule. It's made of soft and light Portuguese cotton with a simple straight cut silhouette and and the brand's classic taping at the hem. It's a basic T-shirt with a bit of extra pizzazz. It's available in 18 different stripe combinations and six solid colors in sizes XS to XXL.
A colorful baby tee with a lettuce hem
While the silhouette of this shirt skews more towards a baby tee than a ringer tee, the stripes "line up" with Styles’ pretty accurately. It's a more feminine, '90s take on the singer’s top, with miniature ruffles on the edges and a mock-neck style. Consider it the flirtier option. It's available in sizes XS to XL.
A classic vintage-style stripe T-shirt for women
This vintage-style top from Old Navy is made of soft-wash cotton jersey for a lived-in, comfortable feel. It features a rib-knit crew neck, drop-shoulder sleeves for a little extra coverage and side slits at the hem for ease of movement. It's available in three stripe colorways and in both petite and standard sizing from XS to 4X.
A gender-neutral oversized tee
Go lighter with this pastel pink and teal striped top from Target. It's made of 100% cotton that is breathable and soft — a must for summer. It's available in sizes XS to XXL and is meant to be a bit slouchy, but you can always size down for a more fitted style. (Reviewers noted the top shrunk easily, so we'd advise washing with care.)
A grown-up version of a beloved children's T-shirt
This Primary shirt is the adult version of the brand's iconic kid's rainbow stripe tee. It's made of the same soft cotton slub fabric, and features a modern, updated gender-neutral cut that lands somewhere between a classic ringer tee and a modern slim T-shirt. It comes pretty close to Styles' adorable top, and is available in sizes XS to XXL.
A lilac-tinted men's shirt
The color combo may not be the same as Styles’, but we couldn't resist this happy-go-lucky striped tee from Target. It's made of soft and comfy cotton ornamented with multicolored horizontal stripes on a soft lilac background. It's available in standard men's sizes, along with big and tall sizing, from XS to 5XL/5XLT.
A faithful homage to Styles’ look
This is probably the closest we've come to finding a good match to Styles' Gucci top, at what we're certain is a fraction of the price. It's as happy as an old-timey lollipop and perfect timing for Pride month and beyond. Available in sizes XS to XL, reviewers note that it runs small, so consider sizing up if you want a looser fit.
A J.Crew cotton striped shirt
If you prefer a thinner stripe, this soft cotton jersey J.Crew tee is the way to go. The red and blue stripes are fairly neutral and work with all pant and shoe styles. Can't you just picture yourself enjoying a stroll on a pier already? Best of all, when you buy cotton products from J.Crew, you're supporting more responsibly grown cotton through the Better Cotton Initiative
. It's available in three different color combinations in sizes XS to XXL.
A bold rainbow tee on Amazon
Throw on this soft, stretchy T-shirt from Amazon for a vibrant rainbow-bright look that is sure to make everyone around you smile. It makes quite the statement and harnesses the innocent, timeless appeal of Styles' look. It's available in sizes XS to XL.
An Urban Outfitters slim stripe ringer tee
This BDG shirt from Urban Outfitters is a more subdued option for those less inclined to wear a brightly colored shirt. It eases you into the look while still harnessing the '70s ringer trim and stripe pattern. It's available in sizes S to XXL.
An L.L. Bean crewneck short-sleeved tee
This perfectly retro L.L. Bean top looks like something Christina Ricci wore in the nostalgic flashback film "Now and Then." It has an updated shorter hem and a relaxed silhouette and is made of super-soft cotton that won't make you overheat like an actual '70s poly-blend top would. It's available in four different stripe color combinations in regular and plus sizes from XS to 3X.
A '90s Liz Claiborne pastel striped crewneck
Put a textured spin on the style with this stripe-like vintage shirt from Etsy shop Lecoucouvintage
. It has a slightly ombre effect that gives the shirt a bit of an optical illusion. It's a nice way to rock a colorful, rainbow-like look in more subdued hues. It's in good condition, with light wear throughout in a size small.
A vintage rainbow tee
Snag this vintage top from Etsy seller AwesomeVintageTees
before it disappears. It's in good vintage condition, with soft thin material that's evocative of the '90s. It best fits a size XL.