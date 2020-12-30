In 2020, Harry Styles' Style Was A Gift

We’re taking a break from trying to figure out if one of Taylor Swift’s new songs is about Harry Styles to officially deem him the most stylish celebrity of 2020.

You’d either have to be living under rock or be Candace Owens (or both) to not feel Styles’ fashion force in music videos, at award shows and on the cover of Vogue this year.

His willingness to dress however he damn well pleases is an inspiration to all “manly men,” women-ly women and people in general. Whether in pearls or polka dots, billowy trousers or bucket hats, he radiates joy, freedom of self-expression and style.