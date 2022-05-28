Harry Styles Commits To Big Donation After Texas School Shooting

Pop star Harry Styles, along with concert promoter Live Nation, committed over $1 million to Everytown for Gun Safety on Friday. via Associated Press

British pop star Harry Styles is giving back in a big way in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas shooting.

Styles, who begins the next leg of his high-demand world tour in June, slong with concert promoter Live Nation, announced over $1 million in tour earnings will go toward gun control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety.

The group began after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that left 26 people dead including 20 children in 2012.

The Uvalde, Texas shooting on Tuesday marked the deadliest school shooting since the tragedy at Sandy Hook.

Styles, who released his album “Harry’s House” last week, shared a message to Instagram on Friday encouraging fans to donate, as well.

Styles shared the frightening statistic that guns are the top cause of death among U.S. children and teenagers, according to CDC data.

The singer has donated large sums to charitable causes in the past.

Styles’ previous shows during his on-going Love on Tour concerts raised over $1 million for non-profits, Variety reported.

It was “nearly the same amount” raised in half the amount of dates from his previous tour in 2018, the magazine said.

Styles donated to included Black Voters Matter and Physicians for Reproductive Health, among other nonprofits.