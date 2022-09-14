Harry Styles Promotes Midterm Voter Registration With 'Harryween' Sweepstakes

The sweepstakes winner will receive travel and hotel accommodations and a signed poster. TIZIANA FABI via Getty Images

Despite currently being embroiled in the year’s most drama-laden movie release, Harry Styles is turning his attention to more pressing matters — American democracy — and inviting two voter registration drive participants to his annual “Harryween” concert.

Advertisement

The British superstar has thrown extravagant Harryween celebrations before — he performed a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden last year while dressed as Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz.” This year, however, appears to be the first time Styles is using the fest to engage politically.

“In 2020, 78% of the people that HeadCount registered turned out to vote, so we know these artist partnerships are effective,” HeadCount co-founder and executive director Andy Bernstein told Billboard. “Having the support of individuals like Harry Styles has a tremendous impact.”

Styles performed dressed as a clown, as well as Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz," in 2021. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Winning the Harryween sweepstakes comes with two floor tickets to the show, travel accommodations, and various merchandise — including a poster signed by Styles.

Advertisement