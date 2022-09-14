Entertainment

Harry Styles Promotes Midterm Voter Registration With 'Harryween' Sweepstakes

The singer, partnering with a nonprofit called HeadCount, will invite two lucky participants to his 2022 Halloween concert.
Marco Margaritoff

Trends Reporter

The sweepstakes winner will receive travel and hotel accommodations and a signed poster.
The sweepstakes winner will receive travel and hotel accommodations and a signed poster.
TIZIANA FABI via Getty Images

Despite currently being embroiled in the year’s most drama-laden movie release, Harry Styles is turning his attention to more pressing matters — American democracy — and inviting two voter registration drive participants to his annual “Harryween” concert.

Fans can enter Styles’ sweepstakes by checking their voter registration status through HeadCount, a nonprofit promoting turnout in the 2022 midterm elections. This year’s Harryween show on Oct. 31 will be held at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, according to Rolling Stone.

The British superstar has thrown extravagant Harryween celebrations before — he performed a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden last year while dressed as Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz.” This year, however, appears to be the first time Styles is using the fest to engage politically.

“In 2020, 78% of the people that HeadCount registered turned out to vote, so we know these artist partnerships are effective,” HeadCount co-founder and executive director Andy Bernstein told Billboard. “Having the support of individuals like Harry Styles has a tremendous impact.”

Styles performed dressed as a clown, as well as Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz," in 2021.
Styles performed dressed as a clown, as well as Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz," in 2021.
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Winning the Harryween sweepstakes comes with two floor tickets to the show, travel accommodations, and various merchandise — including a poster signed by Styles.

Previous HeadCount partners include Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish, though none appear to love Halloween as much as Styles. He went to the MTV VMA’s as a topless Miley Cyrus in 2013 and dressed up as Elton John in 2019, according to The Cut.

“Growing up in England, we like Halloween,” Styles told his Harryween crowd while dressed as Dorothy in 2021. “But we definitely didn’t get into it like you do. I look cute!”

Go To Homepage
Marco Margaritoff - Trends Reporter

Trends Reporter

2022 electionsHarry Stylesvoter registrationharryween

Popular in the Community