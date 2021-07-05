Kensington Palace Reportedly Wrested Change In TV Documentary On William And Harry

A warning from Kensington Palace reportedly resulted in a British TV channel making a last-minute change to a documentary about the tense relationship between Prince William and his brother.

ITV and documentary producer Spun Gold edited out part of a comment from the “royal editor” of Harper’s Bazaar that existed in an earlier version viewed by journalists, according to media reports.

The editor claimed that a source linked to Prince William’s office expressed concerns regarding Prince Harry’s mental health after comments Harry made in a 2019 interview about the relationship between the brothers saying that they were “certainly on different paths.”

The BBC reported at the time that a Kensington Palace source had told the network after the ITV interview with Harry and wife Meghan Markle that Prince William was hoping the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were “all right,” and that there was concern that the couple was “in a fragile place."﻿

via Associated Press Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry appear together for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Princess Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday outside Kensington Palace in London.

In the earlier version of the documentary “Harry and William: What Went Wrong?” — which was viewed by reporters — Harper’s Bazaar editor and author of a book on Harry and Meghan Omid Scobie said: “I would say that it was no coincidence that it was shortly after that [interview] aired, even the next day, that there were source quotes that came from a senior aide at Kensington Palace that said that William was worried about his brother’s mental health.”

Kensington Palace warned ITV and the producer that the claim was potentially defamatory, The Daily Mail first reported.

Kensington Palace has not commented on the story.

In the version of the documentary that was first broadcast publicly Sunday, Scobie’s comment “about his brother’s mental health” is modified to “about his brother.”

The 2019 interview by ITV journalist Tom Bradby with Harry and Meghan in South Africa while they were touring there included early upsetting revelations from the couple that presaged their dramatic sit down with Oprah Winfrey in the U.S. earlier this year in which they addressed racism in the UK and even in the royal family, and Markle talked of her thoughts of suicide.

When Bradby asked in the interview how she was, the clearly emotional Markle fought back tears as she thanked him for the question because “not many people” had asked her. She revealed in a podcast the following year that it was a “moment of vulnerability.”

"Not many people have asked if I’m ok ... it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."



Meghan reveals to ITV's @tombradby the intense media spotlight has left her struggling to cope while becoming a mum #HarryAndMeghan https://t.co/Uy21iE6ozJ pic.twitter.com/kZqhZV66OL — ITV News (@itvnews) October 18, 2019