Harvard Health Professor Slams Trump's 'Catastrophic Failure' To Tackle Coronavirus

Harvard global health professor Dr. Ashish Jha on Thursday lamented the U.S.’s haphazard response to the coronavirus pandemic, describing it as “among the very worst in the world.”

“Certainly among all the major countries,” Jha told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, noting how “every major country has more testing than we do across Europe, South Korea, Japan, even Vietnam and Iran until recently have been doing a better job testing than we have.”

Jha said “it’s really mind-boggling how badly we have done on testing” which without is “really hard to get a grip on how many people actually have the infection, where the infections are, how widespread it is and what we can do to respond to it.”

“I see this as just a catastrophic failure on the part of the federal government and the federal leadership,” concluded Jha, who is also director of the Harvard Global Health Institute.

His comments were echoed by Ronald Klain, who former President Barack Obama tasked with leading the U.S. response to the Ebola crisis. Klain repeated his fierce criticism of the Trump White House’s tackling of the current pandemic, attributing it to “failure stacked on failure stacked on failure.”

Check out the clip above.