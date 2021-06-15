Harvey Weinstein To Be Extradited To Los Angeles On Sex Crime Charges

Convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein will soon be extradited from New York to Los Angeles to face additional sex crime charges, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Attorneys for the disgraced Hollywood mogul, who is currently serving a 23-year sentence for rape charges in an Erie County prison, have been arguing that Weinstein, 69, should stay at his current correctional facility because it’s better equipped to deal with his myriad health issues than a Los Angeles jail is. Instead, they proposed, Weinstein would appear before the court virtually until it’s time for jury selection.

Judge Kenneth Case decided to “respectfully deny” that petition on Tuesday, siding with Erie County officials.

“It’s Los Angeles. It’s not some remote outpost that doesn’t have any sort of medical care,” Assistant District Attorney Colleen Curtin Gable argued.

The prosecutors indicated Weinstein would likely be transferred sometime in late June or early July.

A representative for Weinstein told The Hollywood Reporter his legal team is “disappointed in this decision” and is once again asking the court to hold off on the extradition until Weinstein receives various medical treatments in New York.

The former producer, who was sentenced to prison in New York in March 2020, faces charges that he sexually assaulted five women in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills ― accusations he has continually denied. The charges came forth last year after an unnamed Italian model told Los Angeles police in 2017 that Weinstein had sexually assaulted her.

Another accuser in the Los Angeles case, Lauren Young, alleges that Weinstein lured her to his hotel room in Beverly Hills in 2013, grabbed her breast and masturbated before her.

Weinstein is also appealing the verdict in his New York trial, with his lawyers arguing in April that the 23-year sentence is “unduly harsh and excessive.”

In total, more than 80 women across the U.S. and Europe have accused Weinstein of sexual assault.