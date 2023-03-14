LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors told a judge Tuesday that they will not retry Harvey Weinstein on rape and sexual assault charges involving two women.

Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson announced the decision to Superior Court Judge Lisa B. Lench at a hearing in downtown Los Angeles. The judge dismissed the charges and said Weinstein would be returned to New York, where he was convicted in a similar case.

Prosecutors had been considering a new trial on charges that left jurors deadlocked at the former movie mogul’s trial. The jury convicted Weinstein of the rape and sexual assault of one woman.