Harvey Weinstein Told Victim 'You Owe Me,' She Testifies

Former actress Jessica Mann testified in graphic detail Friday about her encounters with Harvey Weinstein, alleging the disgraced film executive raped her in a hotel room seven years ago.

Mann is the fifth accuser to take the witness stand against Weinstein. Her testimony comes a week after Annabella Sciorra, an actor known for her work on “The Sopranos” and several films, took the stand for nearly two hours. Sciorra detailed the night she claims Weinstein burst into her New York apartment in late 1993 or early 1994 and forcibly performed oral sex on her.

In Mann’s testimony, she said she met Weinstein at a Los Angeles party in either 2012 or 2013, after moving to the city to pursue acting. Like many of the women accusing Weinstein of misconduct, Mann said the film mogul took an interest in meeting with her under the guise of helping her further her career.

In her testimony, Mann said that in an early meeting, Weinstein asked for a massage. At a later meeting purportedly for a movie role, Mann alleged that Weinstein forced oral sex on her. She told the court she faked an orgasm “to get out of it,” The New York Times reported.

Weeks after these meetings, Weinstein raped her at the DoubleTree hotel in Midtown Manhattan, Mann alleged. During that encounter, Weinstein injected his penis with erection medication, forced her to undress, and barred her from leaving the room, she said.

JOHANNES EISELE via Getty Images Former actor Jessica Mann testified against Harvey Weinstein in New York City on Friday, saying the disgraced film mogul raped her.

Mann gave vivid descriptions of both Weinstein’s rhetoric and body during these interactions, making claims that he didn’t have testicles, appears to have a vagina, and is “intersex.”

“He would talk very dirty to me about fantasies and things, and compare me to the other things actresses that he said were doing kinky, dirty things with him,” Mann testified. “He always wanted to film me. I never gave him permission.”

“He would say, ‘Do you like my big, fat, Jewish dick?’” Mann said.

“The first time I saw him fully naked,” she said, “I thought he was deformed and intersex. He has an extreme scarring that I didn’t know, maybe [he] was a burn victim …”

Weinstein’s head visibly drooped as Mann said he was deformed, New York Magazine reported.

Mann also testified that Weinstein once peed on her, and criticized the film mogul’s hygiene.

“It was very bad,” she said. “He smelled like shit — excuse me, sorry, like poop. He just was dirty.”

After the alleged assaults, Mann had what prosecutors described as a “friendly relationship” with Weinstein, based on emails the two exchanged. (Of course, as the Times notes, rape can occur in consensual relationships, and it’s not uncommon for victims to “choose — or are forced by circumstances — to maintain outwardly friendly relationships with their attackers.”)

Mann testified that at one point, she told Weinstein she had a boyfriend. In response, he screamed “‘You owe me one more time!’ and raped her again, she alleged.

This morning #HarveyWeinstein came into the court early. The second complaining witness/ victim,#JessicaMann testified today. For more updates follow @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/XRClduLHTf — Brian G. Buckmire (@BuckEsq) January 31, 2020

Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women since two explosive reports on his patterns of inappropriate behavior came out in 2017. Six women have agreed to testify about their alleged assaults. Weinstein faces five felony charges.

In relation to Mann, Weinstein is charged with first- and third-degree rape, and predatory sexual assault; earlier this week, former Weinstein Company Production Assistant Mimi Haleyi testified that Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her at his Manhattan townhouse in 2006.

Weinstein, 67, has insisted all encounters were consensual.