Hasan Minhaj, Desus And Mero Share What They'd Do If They Woke Up White

During a recent taping of Netflix’s “Patriot Act,” host Hasan Minhaj invited his friends and fellow comedians Desus Nice and The Kid Mero on stage to answer a round of questions from the audience.

In a video uploaded to YouTube last week, you can see the pair ― who host the show “Desus & Mero” on Showtime ― answer what Minhaj calls “the question”: What’s the one thing they would do if they woke up white?

As hysterical as the answers are, they speak to the persistent, undeniable racial disparities in the U.S.

For one thing, the comic duo told Minhaj, they’d talk back to cops.

“I would talk wild spicy to police,” Mero, who’s Dominican American, told the host, alluding to the double standard that exists for people of color when it comes to law enforcement.

He explained that there’s a stretch of highway in New Jersey where drivers are not permitted to cross lanes. But if he were white, Mero said, he’d take his chances.

“If the state trooper stops, I’d be like ‘What the fuck you gonna do? You can’t do it to me, I’m Joe Prosciutto!’”

CRYING.

Minhaj, an Indian American Muslim, says he’d run in the airport.

“I’ve never been able to run in the airport,” Minhaj said, referring to the discrimination many Muslims face during air travel. “I’ll be with my wife and we’ll just be power-walking... I’ve always wanted to run in the airport.”