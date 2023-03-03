What's Hot

Tennessee Becomes Latest GOP-Led State To Ban Gender-Affirming Care

Sally Field's Son Hilariously Reacts to Seeing Mom And Andrew Garfield At SAG Awards

Justice Dept: Trump Can Be Sued By Police For Jan. 6 Actions

Wife Of Missing Radio Host Jeffrey Vandergrift Shares Painful Update

Contestant's Bagel Fail On 'Wheel Of Fortune' Leaves A Hole In Our Hearts

Emilia Clarke Fans Defend 'Game Of Thrones' Star After Tweet About Her Looks

Supreme Court Signals It May Avoid Ruling In Independent State Legislature Case

George Santos Now Under Investigation By House Ethics Panel

Gunmen Threaten Messi, Shoot Up Family-Owned Supermarket

What We Can Learn From Brian Austin Green And Vanessa Marcil's Co-Parenting Drama

Gwyneth Paltrow Sends Birthday Love To 'Sweetest' Ex-Husband Chris Martin

Mayor Arrested On Child Porn Counts In Maryland College Town

EntertainmentDaily Show hasan minhajcrypto

‘Daily Show’ Guest Host Hasan Minhaj Shows How To Spot A 'Dips**t' Trying To Scam You

Minhaj exposes the “clout-chasing sociopaths” trying to get your dough.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Daily Show” guest host Hasan Minhaj is enraged by the latest batch of grifters ― and not just because of the scams they operate.

It’s because of how stupid they are.

“The truth is, the grifters of our age are fucking morons,” he said. “Just absolute dipshits. Soft-brained Neanderthals. And that’s the part that bothers me so much.”

He said much of the swindling takes place on social media by “clout-chasing sociopaths” who enrich themselves on crypto scams and pump-and-dump stock schemes while ordinary investors are left holding the bag.

He explained who the players are, how they operate, how to spot them and where to report them, on Thursday night’s “Daily Show”:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community