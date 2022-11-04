Hasan Minhaj Apologizes For 'Jeopardy!' Antics, Hilariously Makes It Worse

Hasan Minhaj hit back hilariously at critics of his recent passionate playing of “Celebrity Jeopardy!”

On Thursday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show,” the comedian said sorry for his animated appearance on the celebrity spinoff, which some critics said made him the show’s most annoying contestant ever.

“The show’s been on for over 58 years and they’ve had 15,000 contestants on the show and Dr. Oz was a contestant on ...” Minhaj cracked with a dig at the Donald Trump-endorsed GOP candidate for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania,

Minhaj then made things worse for himself with hardcore “Jeopardy!” fans with this, ahem, apology:

“I’m sorry I desecrated an American institution. I’m sorry I ripped your 7 p.m. linear TV pacifier out of your geriatric mouth. And most importantly, I’m sorry for trying to make ‘Jeopardy!’ fun.”

“What are you doing?” Fallon joked in response.