Hasan Minhaj Nails Why Mitch McConnell ‘Really Figured Out 2019'

Be more like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

That was (sort of) the end-of-year message from Hasan Minhaj in the latest episode of his Netflix show, “Patriot Act.”

Minhaj said “compassion fatigue” makes us feel like “we have 50 tabs open in our mental browsers and we’re about to crash.”

He then named who he believed had “really figured out 2019” ― McConnell.

We’ve shat on Mitch McConnell all year. ‘Oh, he’s a goblin, he’s a skin tag with glasses, he looks like something from a wax museum dumpster.’ He doesn’t give a fuck. Mitch loves it. It makes him stronger. He closed all tabs, except for the Republican Party and locking down the courts. We gotta focus like McConnell.

Minhaj said we should cut ourselves some slack in 2020.

“Just pick a couple things to not care about, for your sanity,” he added. “I’m not saying shut down your browser — just close down a couple of tabs.”

