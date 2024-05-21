“A friend of mine had told me about her new sleep routine and after some researching Hatch, I was sold. I have had my Hatch Restore 2 for about a week and WOW, it has been a game-changer. I wake up each morning in a better mood and not so groggy. It’s been a great way to wake up and ease your wake up without getting jolted awake by your typical phone alarm. The look of the Restore 2 is sleek and modern. It looks like a fancy speaker. Setting up the device is very easy with the step-by-step directions. It only took a few minutes for it to connect to my wifi. To work the device, you download the Hatch app. You can work the Restore from your phone. It is simple and easy to navigate. It is a very high quality device that is easy to use and navigate.” — Morgan Snyder

“One of the standout features of the Hatch Restore 2 is its ability to wake me up without disturbing my partner. It’s a game-changer for those of us who share a bed with someone who doesn’t have to wake up as early as we do. No more feeling guilty about waking them up with a blaring alarm! It’s been a real game-changer for our mornings.” — Jackie the Jack

“The design of the Hatch Restore 2 is great. Is fairly compact and the soft fabric cover gives it a fancy feel. The touch-sensitive buttons on the top are super easy to use and responsive. For me, one of the best features is the sunrise alarm. Instead of being abruptly woken up by a loud annoying ring tone, the alarm simulates a natural sunrise and gradually gets brighter to wake you up. So far, I don’t feel nearly as groggy or disoriented waking up. Another great feature is the wind down feature which features a selection of guided meditations, mindfulness exercises and breathing techniques. The production/sound quality is great, and they have a great roster of talent to guide you into a deep slumber.” — iris

“After using the Hatch Restore 2 now for 2 weeks, I am in love with this product. I am now able to get to sleep faster and with peace and ease. The sound options and the app are super easy to use and setup and allows you to explore. This product not only helped me fall asleep, but its morning light helped me wake up less groggy. I enjoyed slowly waking up, and hearing the many different sound options the Restore 2 has.” — NatDon

“So I have no idea if it’s the constant brown noise I set for the night, or the sunrise as the wake up alarm, or the culmination of the two. But I have not felt this refreshed in the morning for years. I always feel groggy and NEED coffee when I get out of bed but for the past few days with this alarm I feel great.” — Elliot Martin

“When my youngest (now 2) was born, we jumped on the Hatch bandwagon and never looked back. She’s now using it as white noise at night and as a time-to-wake alarm in the mornings. So why were my husband and I still using a 30-year-old alarm clock to wake us and a glitchy smart speaker for white noise?! I finally bit the bullet and got the adult version, and wish I had this years ago!” — Cathy