HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
I’m not ashamed to say it: I used to be a certified sleepyhead. Every night was the same. I’d get to bed, sleep so deeply, and wake up feeling groggy, incoherent and so stiff it’s as if I’d been mummified. Each morning my iPhone alarm would ding, I’d periodically tap that “snooze” button until it was cutting it so close to being late to work and rushing to get out the door.
But then I got the Hatch Restore 2 sunrise alarm clock, and it changed my waking life.
The Restore 2’s pitch is simple: Combine a noise machine, a nightlight, an artificial sunrise, and an alarm clock into one package and make it app-compatible. The wildest part is that it truly excels at each separate task. Since receiving the product from Hatch a year ago, I’ve been using the Restore 2 as my gentle-rise alarm clock and finding that waking up is easier than it seems; it just required finding solutions to problems I didn’t realize I had.
The biggest problem for me was my wake-up noise. No matter how quiet my iPhone alarm was, it always jolted me wide awake every morning and got my heart pumping — definitely a stressor I didn’t need in the morning. The Restore 2, on the other hand, uses an artificial sunrise to wake me up. I just set what color of the sunrise I wanted to wake up with and toggled how early and long I wanted the faux-sunrise to illuminate.
Now, I wake up to a gentle but bright turquoise light shining on my face, gradually illuminating over the span of 45 minutes. I no longer rely on noise, but if, on the weeks, I feel like I want it, I pair my sunrise with chirping birds. It’s loaded with over 20 audio tracks and includes everything from lo-fi hip-hop beats and ocean waves to the oddly comforting machinations of a dishwasher. If you like white noise, you can set a timer and play these before bed. You can also set different times for your sound and sunrise, or use your Restore 2 as a nightlight.
I’m not the only one who loves the device’s wake-up routine, either. “The hatch sounds are soooo pleasant to wake up to,” says one reviewer. “It also has the sunrise light feature which is really lovely and makes waking up a much more gentle process. I have my sunrise set to start 10 minutes before the alarm goes off, and the alarm is a really soothing sound but definitely still enough to wake me up.”
The Restore 2 also helped me combat the darker days of waking up in winter, which reviewer BrooklynM notes: “My reason for purchase was to help with waking up during the winter. With it staying darker longer in the morning, it’s harder for me to wake up. A puppy curled up next to me may-or-may-not contribute to part of the ‘I don’t want to get out of bed’ issue LOL. The sunrise feature with the wake-up settings has helped me tremendously. I’ve already noticed I haven’t wanted to “snooze” once the light has fully “turned on””.
If you’re like me and have trouble waking up feeling refreshed in the mornings, this clock is an absolute game-changer. I can’t imagine waking up with my iPhone again. And while a $200 alarm clock may be a hard sell, consider this: It’s actually on sale right now for $169 at Amazon. The extra push you need to get out of bed may be in the Restore 2. Read on for more promising reviews and see how that was the case for many before they owned this life-charging sunrise alarm clock.
Check out more promising reviews of the Hatch Restore 2 sunrise alarm clock:
“A friend of mine had told me about her new sleep routine and after some researching Hatch, I was sold. I have had my Hatch Restore 2 for about a week and WOW, it has been a game-changer. I wake up each morning in a better mood and not so groggy. It’s been a great way to wake up and ease your wake up without getting jolted awake by your typical phone alarm. The look of the Restore 2 is sleek and modern. It looks like a fancy speaker. Setting up the device is very easy with the step-by-step directions. It only took a few minutes for it to connect to my wifi. To work the device, you download the Hatch app. You can work the Restore from your phone. It is simple and easy to navigate. It is a very high quality device that is easy to use and navigate.” — Morgan Snyder
“One of the standout features of the Hatch Restore 2 is its ability to wake me up without disturbing my partner. It’s a game-changer for those of us who share a bed with someone who doesn’t have to wake up as early as we do. No more feeling guilty about waking them up with a blaring alarm! It’s been a real game-changer for our mornings.” — Jackie the Jack
“The design of the Hatch Restore 2 is great. Is fairly compact and the soft fabric cover gives it a fancy feel. The touch-sensitive buttons on the top are super easy to use and responsive. For me, one of the best features is the sunrise alarm. Instead of being abruptly woken up by a loud annoying ring tone, the alarm simulates a natural sunrise and gradually gets brighter to wake you up. So far, I don’t feel nearly as groggy or disoriented waking up. Another great feature is the wind down feature which features a selection of guided meditations, mindfulness exercises and breathing techniques. The production/sound quality is great, and they have a great roster of talent to guide you into a deep slumber.” — iris
“After using the Hatch Restore 2 now for 2 weeks, I am in love with this product. I am now able to get to sleep faster and with peace and ease. The sound options and the app are super easy to use and setup and allows you to explore. This product not only helped me fall asleep, but its morning light helped me wake up less groggy. I enjoyed slowly waking up, and hearing the many different sound options the Restore 2 has.” — NatDon
“So I have no idea if it’s the constant brown noise I set for the night, or the sunrise as the wake up alarm, or the culmination of the two. But I have not felt this refreshed in the morning for years. I always feel groggy and NEED coffee when I get out of bed but for the past few days with this alarm I feel great.” — Elliot Martin
“When my youngest (now 2) was born, we jumped on the Hatch bandwagon and never looked back. She’s now using it as white noise at night and as a time-to-wake alarm in the mornings. So why were my husband and I still using a 30-year-old alarm clock to wake us and a glitchy smart speaker for white noise?! I finally bit the bullet and got the adult version, and wish I had this years ago!” — Cathy