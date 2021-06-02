HuffPost Finds

If You Hate Cleaning, Here Are 23 Products That'll Do The Work For You

Pumice stones, dust cleaning gel and more goods that'll get your home squeaky clean.
By Nusrat Sultana and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Tidying up your home can be a pain and sometimes, you just don’t feel like dealing with all the dust, pet fur and grime lurking around your living space. If cleaning is not your love language, don’t sweat it, because there are so many products that can take care of messes for you. From pumice stones to toilet tablets, here are cleaning essentials that’ll save you time and effort.

1
A pumice stone
Amazon
The inside of your toilet will finally be free from stubborn hard water rings and limescale.

Promising review: "I had stubborn stains on my toilet bowl that wouldn't come out with toilet bowl cleaner, the toilet bowl brush, bleach or anything else I tried. The stains were stuck for months but the pumice was able to remove it instantly. The pumice did not scratch the bowl at all." — Margaret D.

Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
2
A power scrubber brush kit
Amazon
The kit comes with three brushes: two for surface cleaning and a rounder one for getting in difficult corners. A power drill is not included, but you can get one for $56.79.

Promising review: "We have well water. We have terrible rust problems and I have never been able to scrub off the rust. Bought new sinks and tubs and boom, the problem was still there. I couldn’t get it off once it would start. I bought Bar Keepers Friend and this drill brush. I am so impressed. I thought we were stuck in the cycle of just having bad-looking things. Wow, it all looks brand new now! Posted before and afters so you can see for yourself!" — Ashley Williams

Get it from Amazon for 14.95+ (available in six brush types for different cleaning jobs).
3
A universal dust cleaning gel
Amazon
Use it to lift up dust from difficult spots, including your computer keyboard, car vents and more!

Promising review: "I was skeptical at first. Was afraid my keyboard would be all gummed up with yellow slime! The opposite happened; it cleaned it as good as new. Got all those dog hairs between the keys! No smell lingering on keyboard or my hands. No sign I even used it except a clean keyboard. Kind of fun to play with. Squeeze it between your fingers! LOL. My next task for it will be those dust return air vents on our heating system and my dusty window blinds. This stuff works and I highly recommend!" — ZZZZZZ

Get it from Amazon for $6.77.
4
A TubShroom
Amazon
Avoid a clogged drain — and debating who is going to clean gross hair clumps from the tub again — with this handy tool.

Promising review: "No, seriously — this is amazing. I have long hair and recently had a baby. It's a wonder I still have any hair based on the clumps I see falling out on a regular basis. This means the poor tub drain is getting clogged all the time, and we're spending ridiculous amounts of time trying to clear it out. I figured if this even worked to catch half of my hair then it would be worth its salt. Holy moly. When they say it catches every hair they aren't kidding. We clean it off about twice A WEEK! And when they say it's easy to clean, they are right again. A swipe with toilet paper and the hair blob comes right off. I've already told so many people about this product because I love it so much. Fantastic!!!" — sasamo

Get it from Amazon for $12.95+ (available in five colors).
5
A pack of ToileBombs
SiVi Tidy Co.
These handmade and septic-safe balls will sanitize your dirty toilet and make it smell heavenly.

SiVi Tidy Co. is a Black-owned and woman-owned company that specializes in handmade cleaning goods and donates a percentage of every purchase and/or service to charity!

Get it from SiVi Tidy Co for $14+ (available in three amounts and four scents).
6
A grooming glove
AnaMaria Glavan / BuzzFeed
Your fur baby will get a little massage while you gently remove loose hair. No more fur lurking around your home!

Promising review: "My dog has recently started to shed, and I am finding that all my clothes are covered in his fur. I had seen this pet grooming glove all over the internet, so I figured I’d give it a try. And boy oh good boy, it genuinely works. The glove is super comfortable and using it couldn’t be more foolproof: Just put it on and run your hands through your pet’s fur. That’s it!" — AnaMaria Glavan

Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
7
A grout pen
Amazon
Conceal gross dirt and grime in your tile cracks without a heavy scrubbing session.

Promising review: "So easy! Fast quick way to restore tile grout! It dries quickly also, which is a huge plus. I can’t believe my bathroom floor is the same floor; it looks so nice." — Ashleyrt918

Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
8
A pack of cat litter deodorizer
Amazon
This fragrance-free formula neutralizes pee and poop odors, so you can avoid having a stinky living space.

Promising review: "This stuff is seriously amazing! I have three high-yield poop machines masquerading as cats, and it’s a never-ending mission to make sure the house doesn’t smell like a litter box. I try really hard to ensure the house is clean and smells good without using harsh chemicals. Within the first day of using this I noticed that the slight lingering ammonia/poop smell wasn’t noticeable when walking into the house anymore. After a few days I realized that I couldn’t smell anything even as I was scooping the three litter boxes. There wasn’t a fake perfume smell covering up a smell; there literally wasn’t a smell at all! The product smells very fresh and clean in the container but there’s no odor when applied into the litter." — Tori

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $17.97.
9
A hard water stain remover
Amazon
If the sight of your shower door or tub faucet makes you want to cringe, this cleaner will get to work on hard water stains, stat.

Promising review: "Had hard water stains on my large glass window in my huge walk-in shower. I tried everything out there for several months. Nothing even touched it. Honestly, we purchased this and laughed at how we were wasting more money. Wow!! It took the stains right off. And it did it fast. We couldn't believe it. I have never been so happy over a cleaner. It doesn't even have a strong smell. I hardly ever write reviews but I had to on this one. And it doesn't take much. I cleaned my entire window and didn't even go past the skinny part on the neck of the bottle." — Lorie Larance

 Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
10
A bendable drain snake
Amazon
Stick this flexible gem down your sink and pull up gross wads of hair and debris that were clogging your drain.

Promising review: "I’m so excited to finally have a bathroom sink that drains! Since moving into my apartment, my bathroom sink and bathtub took forever to drain. I bought multiple de-clogging solutions but they didn’t assist or help much with the problem. When my bathtub was taking over an hour to drain I decided it was time to try these out! After receiving it, I went to work. Within minutes it pulled out so much hair in both drains. It’s disturbing/disgusting yet weirdly satisfying because now my sinks drain!!" — DebSD

Get a pack of three from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes).
11
A set of microfiber cloths
Amazon
Use them to wipe down windows, mirrors and other indoor glass.

Promising review: "I couldn't get my windows clean using cleaning solution, newsprint, and a lot of elbow grease. There were always streaks and dirt left behind. Enter these things. One quick cleaning, and I do mean quick, and my windows are now cleaner than any windows I've ever cleaned. It's simply amazing. We were all standing around in utter shock and delight before running around trying the cloths on other stuff: the TV, the picture glass, etc. I know it sounds corny, but I couldn't wait to get up this morning, because I woke up in the middle of the night excitedly thinking about trying it on the car today. They are truly, truly amazing." — Amazon Customer

Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $16.98.
12
An orange-scented wood polish
Amazon
Your wood furniture will be shiny (and streak-free!) again with this citrus oil-based formula.

Promising review: "This product exceeded expectations. Without even rubbing it in, it instantly refreshed the woodwork in my house, and in fact made the walnut stain look richer and better than it did when new. I tested it on a baseboard that was dusty and dirty (and which I should have cleaned first) and was surprised to see an immediate, excellent result. After cleaning the rest of the baseboard and then applying the orange oil, it all looks better than brand new and has not faded or evaporated over the last two weeks. The smell is pleasant and seems to improve the household mood. I highly recommend this product." — mmitchell

Get it from Amazon for $14.97.
13
A stain remover powder
Amazon
Wine stains and spilled food don't stand a chance with this stain remover that'll work great on clothes and carpets.

Promising review: "This works so well as a stain remover and is so easy to use! Just throw it in the washer with laundry detergent and the stains disappear! As the mother of an infant son who is constantly spitting up, I couldn't be happier with the convenience and effectiveness of this product." — Lindsey Jebb

Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
14
An extendable tub and tile scrubber
Amazon
A pivoting head will help you reach all the nooks and crannies in your bathroom and get them cleaned.

Promising review: "I have cancer in my spine and so I experience pain every day. I have been unable to lean over and clean my bathtub for a month! I thought I must do something and decided to take a chance on this. I am so glad I did! This thing really gets my bathtub clean, every single corner of it! And I do not have to bend at all. What a great tool this is!" — C. Berfield

Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
15
A microwave steam cleaner
Amazon
Fill this little figure with vinegar and place it in your microwave to remove food grease and sauce stains.

Promising review: "I'm embarrassed to say I hadn't cleaned my microwave in about six months. It's an awful task. I ran Angry Mama one time, wiped down easily, then ran it one more time to get it detailed really clean. I highly recommend using it more often than once every six months for a super fast, super clean microwave!" — Kelsey

Get it from Amazon for $8.45+ (available in four colors).
16
A pet hair remover brush
Amazon
It traps pesky pet hair and keeps your bed, couch and other surfaces fur-free.

Promising review: "I bought this product after realizing the Scotch-Brite fur removing sheets have been discontinued. We have three cats and we regularly used the sheets to remove embedded fur from our sofa and chairs. I was skeptical about this product when I bought it and was amazed by how well this worked. The best part to me is that it also helps the environment because there are no sheets to be thrown away. Highly recommend!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
17
A pack of stainless steel-cleaning wipes
Amazon
Say goodbye to streaks around the kitchen and protect stainless steel surfaces from pesky fingerprints.

Promising review: "OMG! I can’t believe I didn’t know about this product! I was starting to hate my stainless appliances because they looked so streaked and nasty! My niece gave me some to try and I can’t believe how good my appliances look now! They are beautiful and shining with my minimal effort!" — Claudia Davis

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $15.58.
18
A watermark remover cloth
Amazon
If your coffee table is prone to water stains or heat stains, this cloth will gently wipe them away without harsh scrubbing.

Promising review: "This removed the most stubborn watermark on earth! My desk had three very obvious rings from where hot mugs had been left unattended. I bought the Guardsman Water Mark Remover based on other reviews saying that it did an excellent job. This cloth must have some miracle oil in it because it removed the rings when nothing else would and they haven't come back." — Trini

Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
19
A no-wipe shower cleaner
Amazon
Save time on bathroom cleaning with this Wet & Forget formula that only requires an application once a week!

Promising review: "This stuff is excellent. It performs as promised, it has a very nice scent, no fumes and leaves shower clean with no scrubbing actually necessary. It is very easy to apply and rinse off. It is designed very well, with squirting spout separate from the large container and attached by a longish tube, so you don't have to hold the heavy container while applying the product. I've been using it for quite a while now, and I love it. I highly recommend it." — Stephanie

Get it from Amazon for $16.94.
20
A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets
Amazon
Questionable stains on your plates, cups and utensils will be history with these tablets that'll dissolve them in a pinch.

Promising reviews: "Works extremely well. We haven't done any cleaning on our dishwasher in five years, and there was detergent build-up all over the inside, and a milky film on all our cups. I bought Affresh, ran the dishwasher with two tablets while it was empty, and the difference was astounding. There was still some build-up and I figured it would require another cycle, so I popped another two tablets in, and now it looks and sounds brand new. No more film on the glasses, no more dirty dishes from clogged sprayers, no more odors or buildup around the door seals." — Martoune

Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $5.99.
21
A garbage disposal cleaner
Amazon
Like a mini volcano, this cleaner will loosen and lift out all the gunk lurking in your kitchen garbage disposal.

Promising review: "Holy cow I didn't realize how easy and quick it was to clean a garbage disposal until I bought this product! Typically, in my naïve thinking, I'd just use vinegar and baking soda down the drain and call it good. Little did I know that there was an actual cleaning product available until I stumbled across it through a BuzzFeed article. So of course, I had to try it. Very simple instructions: t literally takes five minutes and some hot water and VOILÀ! You have a clean, no-longer-stinky garbage disposal." — VadersGirl

Get a 24-pack from Amazon for $29.49.
22
A jetted tub cleaner
Amazon
If your jacuzzi grosses you out, this liquid formula will break down all the gross gunk inside of it (hair, debris and so much more).

Promising review: "This stuff is seriously amazing! I am relentless about cleaning my tub because I use it so often and always get grossed out if I don’t. Before I purchased this, I used the typical homemade recipe of bleach and powdered dishwashing soap. I’d have to run two or three cycles to get it crystal clear. One cycle with this stuff, 15 minutes and the results are amazing!" Chelsea

Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
23
And an adjustable blind duster
Amazon
Ditch the box of tissues and use this duster to quickly remove all the grime lingering on your window blinds. It comes with five washable microfiber sleeves.

Promising review: "Okay I'll be honest, I ordered this because of the price. After reviewing several other options and having been disappointed with previous dusters I've had, I figured why spend more money on something that isn't going to work? So I ordered the least expensive option but wow does this little tool rock! It's very easy to use and clean. It does a fantastic job of cleaning and dusting the blinds and gets ALL of the crud off of them. My blinds haven't been this clean since the day they were first installed. VERY happy with purchase." — Amazon Shopper

Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in two colors).

