If You Hate Cleaning, Here Are 23 Products That'll Do The Work For You

A jetted tub cleaner

If your jacuzzi grosses you out, this liquid formula will break down all the gross gunk inside of it (hair, debris and so much more).I am relentless about cleaning my tub because I use it so often and always get grossed out if I don’t. Before I purchased this, I used the typical homemade recipe of bleach and powdered dishwashing soap. I’d have to run two or three cycles to get it crystal clear.