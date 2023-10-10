ShoppinghomesalesPrime Day 2023

I Hate Spending Money, But I'm Buying These Things On Prime Big Deals Day

I’m trying to shop so smart that I beat Amazon at its own game.
Haley Zovickian
I'm planning to buy this Levoit air purifier, five minute reflection journal, and drill set for Prime Big Deal Days.
I'm planning to buy this Levoit air purifier, five minute reflection journal, and drill set for Prime Big Deal Days.

I’m a shopping writer, but I hate spending money. I know it might sound counterintuitive, but I dislike parting with my hard-earned dollars over unnecessary things that clutter up my home — items that don’t add to my life and aren’t useful. But when I find products that are truly practical and would make my life better, I listen.

I see Prime Day as an opportunity to stock up on essentials that I need to buy anyway at a lower cost, and to take the plunge on more expensive items I’ve been wanting while they’re discounted into my price range. Essentially, I’m trying to shop so smart that I beat Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days at its own game.

Below are some of the items I’m planning to buy on sale during Prime Big Deal Days.

1
Crest Whitestrips (35% off)
I'm obsessed with Crest Whitestrips for helping whiten my naturally yellow teeth (that also withstand a lot of coffee drinking, if you catch my drift). I grew up using gloopy, uncomfortable whitening treatments that slid around my teeth so much that I ended up swallowing some of the product, so I was skeptical about trying whitening strips again. But I've found that these Crest Whitestrips are bounds better than the treatments of the '90s and early '00s. These stick easily and firmly to your teeth, and are so unobtrusive that the 30 minutes or hour you wear them passes by quick and comfortably. You're essentially left with whiter teeth with as little effort as possible. I consider these one of my favorite beauty buys and I go through them quickly, so I'll be stocking up. I love this pack because it includes twenty regular 30-minute whitening treatments plus two "express" hourlong treatments for an extra whitening boost. They also promise to be enamel-safe.

Promising review: "The Crest 3D White Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Kit is a game-changer for anyone looking to achieve a dazzling, bright smile at home. This kit delivers professional-level results without the hefty price tag. The whitening strips are easy to apply and adhere securely to my teeth, allowing me to carry on with my day-to-day activities while the powerful formula works its magic. After just a few applications, I noticed a remarkable improvement in the whiteness of my teeth, and my confidence soared!

"What sets this kit apart is its effectiveness and convenience. The advanced technology of Crest 3D White whitening strips targets both surface stains and deep-set discoloration, ensuring a comprehensive and long-lasting whitening effect. The best part is that I experienced minimal sensitivity, thanks to Crest's careful formulation. The results are not only impressive but also last for months, making it a fantastic investment in maintaining a beautiful smile. If you're seeking a trustworthy and effective teeth whitening solution, the Crest 3D White Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Kit is a must-try that guarantees a smile transformation you'll love!" — Emmanuel Ifediba
$29.99 at Amazon (originally $45.99)
2
Black and Decker 20V cordless drill and driver (35% off)
I've been wanting to get a drill for awhile for hanging shelves and photos, repairing items around the house, and getting more into woodworking projects (plus, I'm tired of having to ask around to borrow drills from friends). Amazon's discount makes it the right time for me to invest. This version includes a cordless drill/driver and a versatile 30-piece set of bits and accessories, and its 24-position clutch is designed to help prevent stripping or overdriving screws. It's a high-quality, affordable option for a beginner like myself.

Promising review: "Bought this thing 6 years ago as my first power tool and I’ve used it for everything from polishing wheels and cleaning headlights to mounting solar panels and drilling solid concrete for anchors. It’s performed every job I’ve asked it to, most of which were completely out of its league. It’s fallen 3 stories on to solid concrete and it’s been used in rain more times than I can count. I moved a year ago and it got lost somehow, now that I’ve found it, the battery won’t take a charge- I assume that’s just a result of the lithium battery sitting. This thing owes me absolutely nothing and I’m happy to buy another battery to get it going again. If you’re considering getting this thing, do not hesitate." — Nick
$39 at Amazon (originally $59.99)
3
A portable charger for iPhones (41% off)
Forgot to charge your phone last night, leaving you at 17% for the whole day? At the airport awaiting a multi-hour flight and realize you forgot a charger? Trying to call a ride-sharing service but your phone is about to die?

You never think you need a portable charger, until you emphatically do. This highly-rated iWalk power bank will have your and your loved ones' backs when you need it. It's small enough to keep in a purse or backpack without adding extra weight, and can even fit in your pocket. It works with iPhone models 14 – 6 and is also available in a version for Android and Samsung Galaxy phones.

It'd be a great stocking stuffer for your loved ones, too. It's available in multiple colors.
$17.67 at Amazon (originally $29.99)
4
A bestselling vegetable chopper (40% off)
This vegetable chopper is a reviewer-favorite for its ability to slice and dice fruits and veggies by simply opening and closing its lid, making it easier and less time-consuming to prepare food. Plus, its design lets you cut food directly into its storage container, so you won't have to transfer your goods to separate bins or deal with cleaning a cutting board.This version also includes spiralizer blades, a julienne cutter, and a ribbon cutter. It's dishwasher-safe, BPA-free and promises to be rust-resistant. Reviewers insist it's worth the hype.
$23.95 at Amazon (typically $29.99-$36.48)
5
Cosrx Snail Mucin Essence (42% off)
This 96% snail mucin essence helps soothe and moisturize my dry, sensitive skin, so I'm taking this opportunity to grab another bottle while it's discounted. Putting snail mucin on your skin may sound strange, but according to Cosrx, it can help hydrate skin and improve the appearance of fine lines and scars. This has been true in my experience; snail mucin has helped increase my skin's glow and helped it heal faster from blemishes or after picking, so I think it's certainly worth a try for skincare enthusiasts or anyone looking to try something new.

Promising review: "I absolutely swear by this product. I’ve recommended snail mucin to my mom and grandma and they’ve both bought it and absolutely love it. It’s super hydrating, light, and leaves your skin glowing and feeling amazing. I have super sensitive skin so I was hesitant about buying it, but I read the reviews and I do have to say that this stuff actually works. There’s no scent at all. I would recommend applying after your toner and patting it into your skin once you’ve rubbed it all over your face and neck. It absorbs better. Another thing I love about snail mucin is a little goes a long way. Im almost on my third bottle so it’s safe to say i use it religiously. It’s super affordable which is another plus!!! HIGHLY recommend!!!!" — Brooke
$14.59 at Amazon (originally $25)
6
A six-pack of Affresh washing machine cleaning tablets (25% off)
Washing machines need cleaning, too, and these Affresh tablets do just that by simply tossing one into your top-load or front-load washer. They're formulated to help remove smelly residue and stubborn grime, and work so well that reviewers rave about them, calling them an effortless household staple. I plan on stocking up this Prime Day, too, since like this reviewer, I'm pretty sure that once I try them, I won't know why in the world I waited so long.
$8.99 at Amazon (originally $11.95)
7
A 16-ounce Stanley travel mug (28% off)
Stanley mugs are basically la crème de la crème of thermoses. They're vacuum-insulated and double-walled to ensure drinks stay their original temperature — whether ice cold or piping hot — for hours.

They're also leak-proof thanks to their carefully designed lid, which opens with a press of a button. In fact, they're supposedly so spill-proof that Stanley encourages you to literally toss one in your bag without worrying. Plus, they're made with BPA-free, stainless-steel material and come with a lifetime warranty.
$18 at Amazon (originally $25)
8
A self-emptying Roomba i4+ EVO (42% off)
This model of the famous robo-vacuum is on sale for October Prime Day — and it has even more perks than the original, including the ability to empty itself (!) and a smart mapping feature that allows it to clean more efficiently over time as it learns the contours of your space. It's designed to clean carpets just as well as hardwood floors, and pet owners swear by it for keeping floors hair-free.

The best part about the Roomba? It helps make daily life more manageable by taking vacuuming off the hands of folks who are already overworked or dealing with stress; as one reviewer writes, they can just set the Roomba to clean while they're out and return home to a clean floor. Frankly, that's the kicker for me — I'm stretched thin these days and like to keep my floor cleaner than I have time for (especially because vacuuming is one of my least favorite chores, anyway). I can't wait to delegate this chore to this robo-vacuum instead.

You can control it with an app on your phone, and it's compatible with Alexa-enabled devices.
$349.99 at Amazon (originally $599.99)
9
A bestselling Levoit HEPA air purifier (15% off)
I've been wanting to upgrade my air purifier for awhile, and have been waiting until Prime Big Deals Days to go for it. This fan-favorite purifier is designed with a high-torque motor and promises to quietly remove airborne particles up to a size of 0.3 microns, including dust, pollen and dander from pets. This version is best for smaller rooms, while another Levoit model is designed to purify the air in larger rooms. It's available in three colors and in a Wifi-enabled version.

Promising review: "I’ve been using this daily for about 6 months now. It still works just as well as the day I got it. It’s amazing/gross to see just how much dust and dander the filter picks up. I have several cats and a dog (I’m not allergic, but they still produce a lot of dander), and I also have seasonal allergies—plus a deviated septum, so before getting this I felt congested almost daily. This purifier is truly one of the best purchases I’ve made on Amazon! I am considering buying a second one, as I’ve just moved into a larger house.

"It removes smells, and I can genuinely feel that the air I’m breathing is cleaner. I feel less congested. People comment that my house doesn’t smell like I have cats, which is so important to me lol!!

"I can’t think of a single negative for this product. It was money very well spent, in my opinion. I don’t have any regrets choosing this air purifier (there are so many models out there, it was overwhelming to first decide which one I wanted!!) 10/10 product!" — Amazon Customer
$84.99 at Amazon (originally $99)
10
A pair of bestselling satin pillowcases (20% off)
I bought one of these satin pillowcases last Prime Day after hearing that satin can help prevent frizz and hair breakage (as well as help prevent facial creasing and the spread of bacteria on your skin by minimizing friction). I was curious whether a satin pillowcase actually would make a difference with my curly hair; I found that it did. I wake up with markedly less frizz after sleeping on my satin pillowcase, with my curls looking more shiny and intact. I also find that the satin helps keep me cool despite being a hot sleeper. I plan to stock up on two more so all of my bed pillows will have their own satin case. These come in a pack of two and are available in 37 colors.

Promising review: "I finally ordered these after seeing them several times on daily deal. Why did no one tell me before what a huge difference these make on your hair? I have hair to my waist and sleep with it in a high ponytail and by morning it is half down and ends look like a bird nest. Since I switched to these pillowcases I have very few hairs hanging by morning and ends are still smooth. It’s like magic. Hubby’s hair isn’t a hot mess either. They help with sex hair too. No more tangled mess. Another completed surprising, unexpected and shocking side note is my head doesn’t sweat. I’m not flipping my pillow all night to get a cool spot. I expected them to sleep hot but they don’t. Even my husband mentioned it. I’ve now ordered 4 sets and will be ordering more so that I have them on all the guest beds too." — Snokape
$9.59 at Amazon (originally $11.99)
11
A heavy duty shelving unit (32% off)
I'm all about function, so I love this adjustable steel organizer rack, which I think will be sturdy enough to hold anything from pantry items and cookware to bulky boxes of documents, seasonal clothing, tools, shoes and laundry essentials. It's designed to be assembled quickly without tools, and each shelf promises to hold up to 350 pounds. You can also adjust each shelf's height in 1-inch increments according to your needs.

This version is 36 inches wide, 54 inches high and 14 inches deep, though it's available in seven sizes. It also comes in two colors and with or without wheels.

Promising review: "Saves space and provides utility. My kitchen is fairly small and not all of my appliances fit on the counter, so my wife and I bought this rack to help store items because you can put just about anything on it. It currently holds our recycling, microwave, sugar/flour/brown sugar, extra serving dishes, a blender and its components, and fruits and vegetables, just to show its diverse utility. The instructions were fairly easy to follow, but adjustment took a little longer because after we set it up because we wanted to change the shelf space which isn't the easiest, but it goes to show how secure the shelves are. We initially put the casters on and it moved easily (which is a feature we will enjoy in the future), but due to everything we put on it, decided to use it without casters for now." — McKennan Dalton
$42.77 at Amazon (regularly $69.99)
12
Stackable glass bowls (15% off)
My household desperately needs more bowls, and I have my eye on this set of four that reviewers describe as the "perfect compromise between [a] plate and bowl." They are microwave- and dishwasher-safe, promise to be durable yet lightweight, and are designed for compact stacking to maximize storage space. Plus, they're absurdly highly rated, with a 4.8 out of 5-star rating. That's perfect for my needs; I plan to use them for everything from cereal and salad to pasta and curry. They are available in two sizes.

Promising review: "This set is the best overall of all the products. My family consistently goes for this dish over the bowls and plates. As the kids grew up, we moved away from the dinner table and into the den, so this is a good dish for eating on the couch." — AB
$24.30 at Amazon (regularly $28.59+)

