Amazon I'm planning to buy this Levoit air purifier, five minute reflection journal, and drill set for Prime Big Deal Days.

Prices change quickly on Prime Day and our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back for all of our top picks, plus Prime Day deals from our friends at BuzzFeed.

I’m a shopping writer, but I hate spending money. I know it might sound counterintuitive, but I dislike parting with my hard-earned dollars over unnecessary things that clutter up my home — items that don’t add to my life and aren’t useful. But when I find products that are truly practical and would make my life better, I listen.

Advertisement

I see Prime Day as an opportunity to stock up on essentials that I need to buy anyway at a lower cost, and to take the plunge on more expensive items I’ve been wanting while they’re discounted into my price range. Essentially, I’m trying to shop so smart that I beat Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days at its own game.

Below are some of the items I’m planning to buy on sale during Prime Big Deal Days.