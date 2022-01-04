Shopping

A handmade koi fish beret, a unisex felt fedora and a faux fur bucket hat.

According to a 2008 study, about 10% of the body’s heat escapes through the head. And although that may not seem like a lot, during these blistering cold months, that 10% can be pretty important when it comes to preserving your body’s warmth. A winter hat can be the perfect solution. It can also be a fashion statement as much as it is functional.

If you’re looking to top off your chic peacoat with a classic felt beret or styling that bomber jacker with a fleece-lined bucket hat, keep reading for a list of trending, classic and completely unique winter hats to keep feeling cozy and looking good.

A cozy sherpa bucket hat
It doesn't get any more wintery than this machine-washable snow white fuzzy hat made from vegan sherpa fabric. It's also fully lined and comes in two different sizes.

Get it from Banana Republic for $42 (originally $59.50).
A chunky hand-knit cuffed beanie
Hand-knit from ultra soft 100% merino wool yarn, this chunky hat is made to order and offered in over 30 different colors, from eggplant to mint green and canary yellow.

Get it from YourYarnUa at Etsy for $50.
A unisex ultra cool felted fedora
Available in five different colors, this unisex Messer hat by Brixton is effortlessly cool and perfect for daily wear. It's durably constructed from waterproof felted wool and can be worn in even in inclement weather.

Get it from Backcountry for $58.95+.
A chic leopard print beret
This partly wool leopard print beret is slightly slouchy to give a more modern look to the traditional beret. A black band along the base of the hat keeps it securely in place.

Get it from Revolve for $46.
A fluffy faux fur bucket hat
A wintertime play on the summertime bucket hat, this fluffy hat is completely lined with plush cream faux fur and has a soft flexible brim. It's available in two different sizes and is machine washable.

Get it from ASOS for $23.
A rose gold faux fur-lined trapper hat
Frostbitten ears are no match for this faux fur-lined trapper hat with long ear covers and a gilded floral print on the exterior.

Get it from Anthropologie for $30 (originally $60).
A fleece ball cap that can be styled in two different ways
The traditional baseball cap just got a few degrees warmer with this 100% recycled polyester fleece hat from The North Face. The fit is shallow and can be styled in two different ways using the adjustable ear flaps.

Get it from The North Face for $45.
A classic cuffed knit beanie
This iconic classic ribbed knit beanie from Carhartt may have started as a workwear essential, but its universally comfortable fit is perfect for everyday wear. The cuff is adjustable so you can customize how shallow or deep the hat fits on your head.

Get it from Carhartt for $16.99.
A vibrant pom pom knit beanie
This vibrant chevron knit beanie is lined with a textured fleece fabric for extra warmth and the merino wool fabric blend is naturally thermoregulating, so you don't have to worry about a sweaty forehead.

Get it from Lululemon for $49.
A Japanese-made fuzzy cuffed cap
Available in both olive green and black, this Japanese hand-crafted cuffed cap is made from a Sherpa fabric, has a shallow fit and can seamlessly blend with the rest of your winter wardrobe.

Get it from Todd Snyder for $120.
A unique hand-felted Koi fish beret
This beautiful and artfully designed beret is made to order and comes in a few different color options. Hand-felted three dimensional Koi fish adorn this traditional and classic fitting wool beret.

Get it from YuanliLondonHats at Etsy for $61.86.
A statement Cossack hat made from alpaca fur
You'll love this Cossack hat made from 100% real and guilt-free alpaca fur for warmth and ultra softness. This handmade hat is offered in eight different colors and has a generous enough brim to cover the ears.

Get it from RominaPeru at Etsy for $58.95.
A men's mixed wool mariners hat
This mariners newsboy hat for men is made with a soft mixed wool blend and has a structured curved brim ideal for shielding the face from rain, snow or sun. It's available in two different sizes and is sure to be a staple in your winter wardrobe.

Get it from ASOS for $17.50.
An everyday fiddlers hat for women
This women's canvas fiddlers hat made by Brixton is ideal for those slightly brisk winter days and can easily be worn well into spring. The classic vintage design features a solid brim, rope detail and a slightly structured top.

Get it from Nordstrom for $49.
A men's blended wool alpine hat
Handmade in Poland with a blend of wool and cashmere, this hat has a quilted lining for warmth and is a nod to traditional mountain hats. There's also a cotton band along the interior of the hat, perfect foreheads that are prone to sweating.

Get it from SterkowskiHats at Etsy for $28 (originally $40).
