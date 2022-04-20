Man Shot Performer Who Scared Group At South Carolina Haunted House: Police

D-Keine via Getty Images

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A performer who scared a group at a South Carolina haunted house was shot by a man who said he thought he was grabbing a prop gun as part of the experience, police said.

The employee at the Zombie Experience at the Hollywood Wax Museum Haunted House in Myrtle Beach was hit in the shoulder and survived, authorities said.

The man told investigators the group fell to the ground after the performer scared them Saturday and he felt a gun hit his foot, Myrtle Beach Police said in a statement on Facebook.

The man thought the gun was not real and was part of the experience and fired twice, police said.

The performer spoke at the suspect’s bond hearing and said the man looked at him before firing and since the shooting, he is struggling to work and can’t sleep.

So far, the man has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor because he gave the gun to a 15-year-old after firing it even through he was told it was real, authorities said.

