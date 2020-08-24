Imagine playing “Where’s Waldo?” and then finding out Waldo’s secretly been dead the whole time. (Waldo? I haven’t heard that name in 30 years ... ) That’s what it’s like seeing the new images from Netflix’s “Haunting of Hill House” follow-up, “The Haunting of Bly Manor.”

While “Hill House” was based on Shirley Jackson’s novel of the same name, the second season of showrunner Mike Flanagan’s hit horror will take inspiration from a new story, “The Turn of the Screw” by Henry James. Though the new season — about “broken hearts that never heal and tragic star-crossed romance,” according to Vanity Fair — is a clear departure from its predecessor, you can count on it bringing back many of the original cast in new roles and, of course, all those hidden ghosts.

The hidden ghosts of “Hill House” were a breakout hit, encouraging viewers to rewatch the series to spot all the spooky spectators lurking in the background. Flanagan has promised to bring back the hidden ghosts in the second season, and he’s delivering on that already in the first images.

Netflix A lot of "Lord of the Rings" Dead Marshes vibes going on here.

A poster tweeted out by Netflix’s official Haunting account on Monday implored viewers to “look beneath the surface.” In the water, you can see the ghostly faces of the cast, including Victoria Pedretti, who played the tortured Nell in the first series.

Vanity Fair has plenty of first-look images of “Bly Manor,” including one of Pedretti that asks fans to “look closely.” VF’s Anthony Breznican tweeted out the photo, which you can see below.

Like Hill House, The @Haunting of Bly Manor features stoic, silent specters in the margins and backgrounds.



“The hidden ghosts in the first season turned out to be one of my favorite things to play with on set,” @flanaganfilm says.



More: https://t.co/5CtGBQV5fH pic.twitter.com/2gTnEi9NXs — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) August 24, 2020

After a quick look, we’d suggest examining behind the creepy toys and checking in the back right corner. Also, we’d suggest doing this in the daytime and maybe watching something like “Queer Eye” or “The Good Place” before bed, you know, just to cleanse your brain palate.

Check out all the images and see if you can spot more possible ghosts at Vanity Fair.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!