Watch Hawaii Win The Little League World Series Title — In The 4th Inning

The team was so dominant, it couldn't play any longer against Curaçao in the final.
Hawaii dominated the competition to win the Little League World Series on Sunday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania ― and the final against Curaçao was no different. (Watch the video below.)

The squad, repping the West Region, triggered the so-called “mercy rule,” ending the contest in the fourth inning because they moved 10 runs ahead.

The walk-off hit belonged to Kama Angell, who knocked in baserunner Esaiah Wong to make it 13-3 in favor of the Hawaiians and touch off the celebration.

Hawaii outscored opponents 60-5 (!!!) in the tournament.

“We’re fortunate that everything clicked at the right moment,” Hawaii manager Gerald Oda told The Associated Press.

