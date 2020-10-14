Mazie Hirono Honors Ruth Bader Ginsburg With Mask, Pin At Supreme Court Hearings

Sen. Mazie Hirono used fashion this week to reiterate her disapproval of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

The Hawaii Democrat turned up at Barrett’s Senate confirmation hearings on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday wearing a mask printed with a stylized image of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP Sen. Mazie Hirono on Tuesday, the second day of Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

She accessorized the look with a pin in Ginsburg’s likeness.

Leah Millis - Pool/Getty Images Hirono on Monday, the first day of the Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

Hirono has repeatedly said that she opposes Barrett as a replacement for Ginsburg, who died Sept. 18.

“Barrett has an ideological agenda she won’t acknowledge and an expressed willingness to overturn Supreme Court precedent,” the senator wrote on Twitter last month. “Her agenda poses a direct threat to health care, a woman’s right to control her body, the rights of LGBTQ Americans, and other individual and civil rights.”

AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana Hirono at a news conference on Monday after the confirmation hearings.

At Monday’s hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Hirono blasted Barrett’s nomination as “hypocritical and illegitimate,” given that it came just weeks before Election Day, and urged Republicans to work on a coronavirus stimulus package instead.

Like other Democrats, the senator has expressed concerns that Barrett will become the deciding vote to finally overturn the Affordable Care Act and thereby strip health insurance from millions of Americans.