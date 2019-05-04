Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend was charged with domestic violence this week, the Los Angeles Police Department told HuffPost on Saturday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records show Brian Hickerson, 30, was arrested on Thursday around 2:25 a.m. and released at about 3 p.m. on $50,000 bail.

According to TMZ, he was taken into custody at the couple’s home. The outlet reported that Panettiere and Hickerson were out drinking in Hollywood the night before the incident, then got into an argument that became physical. It is unclear who called 911. However, it appears Hickerson started the altercation.

Panettiere, 29, who starred most recently in CMT’s “Nashville,” has dated Hickerson for nine months since her split from Ukrainian pro boxer Wladimir Klitschko, to whom she was engaged. Panettiere and Klitschko share 4-year-old daughter Kaya, who Us Weekly says is being raised in Ukraine.

Thursday’s incident doesn’t look to be Hickerson’s first run-in with the law. Last year, People magazine obtained a redacted Greenville, South Carolina, police report showing that authorities responded to an assault and battery call at a residence in October. TMZ reported that the individuals involved were Hickerson and his father, David.