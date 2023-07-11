Hayley Atwell Says Tom Cruise Gave Her A Sweet Boost For 'Mission Impossible' Stunt

Tom Cruise keeps a few surprises up his sleeve.

His “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning” co-star Hayley Atwell revealed as much at the New York City premiere on Monday after explaining that the film’s “train carriage” stunt was the single most exhausting part of the shoot.

“It goes from horizontal to vertical in six seconds, so we’d have to sprint on an incline and reach the bar before we were dangling over a ravine,” Atwell told ET’s Nischelle Turner about the sequence in the seventh installment of the stunt-heavy franchise.

“I got adrenal fatigue at one point, and I just kind of looked like a zombie, and Tom was like, ‘Are you OK?’ and I was like, ‘I don’t even know, Tom, what’s going on with me. I don’t know,’” she told ET. “And he said, ‘I know what you need. You need some chocolate.’”

“And I was like, ‘Yes I do,’” she continued. “And he whipped out some chocolate and gave it to me and made me feel amazing, and then we were able to do it a couple more times.”

“I can give you a tour of all the hills I ran, where I cried, where I peed behind a tree, where I wanted to take a nap, where I call my mom going, ‘I don’t think I can do this,’” Atwell told ET. “It was that, but it was a lot of mobility training, injury prevention training.”

Cruise himself has presumably benefited from such training after past “Mission” injuries.

While adrenal fatigue is currently not accepted as a medical diagnosis, it describes a combination of lightheadedness, body aches and exhaustion. According to the Mayo Clinic, these symptoms arise after relentless fight-or-flight arousal in the adrenal glands.

As for the chocolate, Atwell said this wasn’t the only sweetness Cruise shared on set.

The Marvel star told The Independent on Saturday that Cruise was so unbothered by the recent rumors of their alleged romance that he told her: “You know exactly who you are. You know what you’re about. And that is the only thing that matters.”