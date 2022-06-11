Nearly 50 Fraternity Members Issued Arrest Warrants For Alleged Hazing Incident

New Hampshire police said Friday they have issued arrest warrants for 46 members of a single college fraternity due to a possible hazing incident earlier this year.

Details on the alleged incident are sparse, but it is suspected to have taken place on April 13 at the University of New Hampshire’s Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter house, which was holding an event.

Durham Police Deputy Chief David Holmstock said university officials notified the department of the potential crimes on April 18 and “determined there was probable cause” that hazing occurred. The event had involved “new members of the fraternity,” Holmstock said.

The arrest warrants were issued Tuesday for each individual plus the fraternity chapter. In New Hampshire, hazing by individuals is a Class B misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $1,200; for an organization it is punishable by a fine of up to $20,000.

A university spokesperson told NBC News that the institution was initially made aware of the incident by the fraternity’s national headquarters, and the Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter has since been suspended.

As of late Friday afternoon, at least 10 of the students had already been processed and released, according to local news station WMUR. They are reportedly due in court next month.