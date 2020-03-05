“The Last Of Us” is getting another shot at survival, this time as a TV series.

HBO is adapting Naughty Dog’s award-winning video game with its creative director, Neil Druckmann, joining forces with “Chernobyl” creator Craig Mazin to bring the harrowing tale of a man and a young girl venturing across a post-apocalyptic and zombie-infested United States to the screen.

Both Mazin and Druckman will write and executive produce the series. Naughty Dog president Evan Wells and Carolyn Strauss will also executive produce.

Released in 2013, “The Last Of Us” became one of the best-selling games of all time, earning near-universal praise from critics over its emotionally complex storytelling, dynamic character development and at times terrifying gameplay.

The series will reportedly follow the events of the first game, according to The Hollywood Reporter, set after the outbreak of a deadly virus that follows wearied survivor Joel. He is tasked with smuggling 14-year-old Ellie, who might be the key to saving the infected, to safety.

A sequel to the game “The Last Of Us Part II,” which follows a grown-up Ellie in the next chapter in her life, is set to be released in May and could become source material for possible future installments.

“Neil Druckmann is without question the finest storyteller working in the video game medium, and ‘The Last of Us’ is his magnum opus,” said Mazin, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Getting a chance to adapt this breathtaking work of art has been a dream of mine for years, and I’m so honored to do it in partnership with Neil.”

“From the first time I sat down to talk with Craig I was equally blown away by his approach to narrative and his love and deep understanding of ‘The Last of Us,’” Druckmann added. “With ‘Chernobyl,’ Craig and HBO created a tense, harrowing, emotional masterpiece. I couldn’t think of better partners to bring the story of ‘The Last of Us’ to life as a television show. I’m beyond excited to collaborate with them.”

The series will be co-produced by PlayStation Productions and Sony Pictures Television. Sony previously announced a film was in development back in 2014, but reportedly those plans have been scrapped for the series.

And before you go dream-casting Ellen Page as Ellie, the similarity between the actress has long been noted by fans of the franchise. Remember, she already accused the studio of ripping off her likeness for the video game.