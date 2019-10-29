HBO Reportedly Cancels ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Starring Naomi Watts

A prequel is not coming.

Deadline reports that the hugely hyped prequel to “Game of Thrones” is not moving forward.

HBO has reportedly scrapped plans for the series from showrunner Jane Goldman, which starred Naomi Watts and took place thousands of years before the original series’ storyline. “Game of Thrones” wrapped its massively popular eight-season run in May.

The network declined to confirm the report.

Roy Rochlin via Getty Images Naomi Watts attends Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" premiere on Monday.

The network shot a full pilot for the untitled project in Northern Ireland in June, per Entertainment Weekly.

The prequel, which was created by George R. R. Martin and Goldman — who wrote the screenplays for “Kick-Ass,” “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” and “X-Men: First Class” — takes place way before the wars, incestuous romances and dragons that many of the original series’ fans have come to know and accept love.

The series was supposed to explore “the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour,” a logline from the network said. “Only one thing is for sure: From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend — it’s not the story we think we know,” it continued.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Jane Goldman attends the “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” premiere in London in 2017.

The pilot was directed by “Jessica Jones” veteran S.J. Clarkson and also starred “The Rise of Skywalker” newcomer Naomi Ackie and “Collette” actress Denise Gough.

Oddly enough, the original “Game of Thrones” had a disastrous pilot, but it showed enough potential that HBO ordered it anyway, along with some recasting and reshoots.

Despite the bad news, there is still a glimmer of hope for “GoT” fans. ET reported in September that a second prequel project focusing on the Targaryen Civil War is nearing pilot order.

So, fingers — and elaborately twisted braids a la Daenerys Targaryen — crossed.