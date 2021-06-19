People Hilariously Empathize With 'The Intern' After HBO Max Email Snafu

We’ve all been there.
Many Twitter users are expressing empathy for an anonymous (and possibly fictitious) intern blamed for an email that mistakenly went out to some people on HBO Max’s mailing list on Thursday night.
“We mistakenly sent out an empty test email to a portion of our HBO Max mailing list this evening,” the company tweeted. “We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile in, yes, it was the intern. No, really. And we’re helping them through it. ❤️”
The email in question had the subject line “Integration Test Email #1″ and the body of the email read, “This template is used by integration tests only.”
The responses were broadly those of support for this alleged intern, along with some criticism for HBO Max’s public casting of blame. And many people took the opportunity to share their own disastrous and/or hilarious mishaps at work.
To top it all off, Monica Lewinsky weighed in with a few words of wisdom for any intern caught in the crosshairs of controversy, referencing frequently circulated images of her wearing a beret in the 1990s and offering assurance that “it gets better.”