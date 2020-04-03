Here Are The HBO Movies And Shows You Can Now Watch For Free

In this period of self-isolation, HBO is giving the American people a free taste of the good stuff.

Variety reports that the company has made a “goodwill gesture” by unlocking about 500 hours of streaming content for non-HBO subscribers starting April 3.

That includes famous HBO shows such as “The Sopranos” and “The Wire” as well as various Warner Bros. movies. You can also watch a few documentaries, including the recent hit “McMillion$.”

The main exception? “Game of Thrones” is still behind the paywall.

To stream this content, you can download either the HBO Now or HBO Go apps (on Roku and other platforms) or simply visit those respective HBO websites.

Other highlights not already mentioned:

“Crazy, Stupid, Love” (Movie)

“Pokémon Detective Pikachu” (Movie)

“Barry” (Show)

“Succession” (Show)

“Veep” (Show)

The full list:

Movies

“Arthur”

“Arthur 2: On the Rocks”

“Blinded By the Light”

“The Bridges of Madison County”

“Crazy, Stupid, Love”

“Empire of the Sun”

“Forget Paris”

“Happy Feet Two”

“Isn’t It Romantic?”

“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

“Midnight Special”

“My Dog Skip”

“Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase”

“Pan”

“Pokémon Detective Pikachu”

“Red Riding Hood”

“Smallfoot”

“Storks”

“Sucker Punch”

“Unknown”

Shows

“Ballers”

“Barry”

“Silicon Valley”

“Six Feet Under”

“The Sopranos”

“Succession”

“True Blood”

“Veep”

“The Wire”

Documentaries