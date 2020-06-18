HBO Is Now Letting You Watch 'Watchmen' For Free

The Peabody Award-winning series, created by Damon Lindelof (“Lost,” “The Leftovers”) and starring Regina King, is a remix on the 1986 alt-history/superhero comic series of the same name. Set three decades after the source material, the show takes a hard look at issues that may seem directly ripped from today’s headlines, such as systemic racism and even police officers obscuring their identities.

Rolling Stone recently asked “Watchmen” writer Cord Jefferson about the show being unusually prescient, and the writer explained that’s because history is prescient:

The fact that we made a show about police violence and white supremacist violence, and, several months later, we’re dealing with police violence and white supremacist violence, that’s just because we’re making a show about history. Unfortunately, police violence and white supremacist violence are something that you can set your watch to in the United States of America.

Executive producer Nicole Kassell reflected on the show’s timeliness to HuffPost last November, telling us, “It’s pretty eerie.”