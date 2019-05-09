Time To Watch HBO's 'Watchmen' Trailer -- Tick-Tock!

Has HBO found a “Game”-changer?

Soon to be without the hit “Game of Thrones,” the cable network hopes to grab viewers with a new show ― an adaptation of the graphic novel “Watchmen.”

A trailer (watch below) for creator Damon Lindelof’s “Watchmen” series dropped on Wednesday, quick-cutting viewers through “an alternate history where superheroes are treated as outlaws,” as HBO put it.

HBO said the show will “embrace the nostalgia” of the graphic novel, but will move beyond the source material.

The preview hints at a tense dystopia where time is of the essence. Men dressed in Rorschach masks lock and load, and the police are told that they were “just hibernating.”

Regina King, Jeremy Irons and Don Johnson lead an extensive cast.

Director Zack Snyder’s 2009 “Watchmen” film version closely followed the 1986 DC Comics work and grossed about $185 million worldwide.