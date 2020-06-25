HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost You won't have a single hair out of place with these sale headbands that are hidden in Amazon's Big Style Sale.

There are good hair days — when your locks look like they’ve just been blown out at a salon. And then there are those bad hair days — when your tresses just don’t want to stay put.

But you don’t have to spray on all your dry shampoo for those days. In these times of FaceTime calls and Zoom chats, hair accessories can help tuck away your unwashed hair (or at-home dye job) from a video’s view.

Personally, I’m all into the headband trend. And if you’ve been looking for hair accessories to throw on when you don’t feel like doing too much to your mane, there are a lot of headbands on sale at Amazon right now.