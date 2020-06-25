HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
There are good hair days — when your locks look like they’ve just been blown out at a salon. And then there are those bad hair days — when your tresses just don’t want to stay put.
But you don’t have to spray on all your dry shampoo for those days. In these times of FaceTime calls and Zoom chats, hair accessories can help tuck away your unwashed hair (or at-home dye job) from a video’s view.
Personally, I’m all into the headband trend. And if you’ve been looking for hair accessories to throw on when you don’t feel like doing too much to your mane, there are a lot of headbands on sale at Amazon right now.
ICYMI: Amazon’s having its first-ever Big Style Sale, a weeklong promotion on Amazon fashion such as Amazon Essentials and brands such as Levi’s, J. Crew and other big-name brands that the company carries.
We combed through the sale and found what we’re adding to our carts: Sandals that are majorly marked down and cheap maternity clothes. But we noticed cute headbands hidden there, too. We spotted designer-looking headbands, from a leopard-print knotted headband to a denim one from Loeffler Randall.
Check out these headbands that are on sale during Amazon’s Big Style Sale.