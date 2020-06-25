HuffPost Finds

There Are A Lot Of Headbands Hiding In Amazon's Big Style Sale

For those days when you don't feel like washing your hair, or you're out of dry shampoo.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

You won't have a single hair out of place with these sale&nbsp;headbands that are hidden in Amazon's <a href="https://amzn.to/3fVTGVO" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Big Style Sale</a>.
You won't have a single hair out of place with these sale headbands that are hidden in Amazon's Big Style Sale.

There are good hair days — when your locks look like they’ve just been blown out at a salon. And then there are those bad hair days — when your tresses just don’t want to stay put.

But you don’t have to spray on all your dry shampoo for those days. In these times of FaceTime calls and Zoom chats, hair accessories can help tuck away your unwashed hair (or at-home dye job) from a video’s view.

Personally, I’m all into the headband trend. And if you’ve been looking for hair accessories to throw on when you don’t feel like doing too much to your mane, there are a lot of headbands on sale at Amazon right now.

ICYMI: Amazon’s having its first-ever Big Style Sale, a weeklong promotion on Amazon fashion such as Amazon Essentials and brands such as Levi’s, J. Crew and other big-name brands that the company carries.

We combed through the sale and found what we’re adding to our carts: Sandals that are majorly marked down and cheap maternity clothes. But we noticed cute headbands hidden there, too. We spotted designer-looking headbands, from a leopard-print knotted headband to a denim one from Loeffler Randall.

Check out these headbands that are on sale during Amazon’s Big Style Sale.

1
Shashi Fantasia Headband
Amazon
Originally $88, get it now for $66 at Amazon.
2
Eugenia Kim Karyn Headband
Amazon
Find it on sale for $51 at Amazon.
3
Benoit Missolin Stella Headband
Amazon
Find it on sale for $62 at Amazon.
4
Lele Sadoughi Corduroy Padded Headband
Amazon
Find it on sale for $38 at Amazon.
5
DANNIJO Dionne Headband
Amazon
Find it on sale for $23 at Amazon.
6
Shashi Royale Headband
Amazon
Find it on sale for $22 at Amazon.
7
NAMJOSH Solid Starburst Headband
Amazon
Originally $50, get it now for $35 at Amazon.
8
Lele Sadoughi Velvet Pearl Padded Headband
Amazon
Find it on sale for $83 at Amazon.
9
Loeffler Randall Marina Puffy Headband
Amazon
Originally $60, get it now for $45 at Amazon.
10
NAMJOSH Gray Snake Headband
Amazon
Originally $50, get it now for $38 at Amazon.
11
GANNI Hand-Beaded Headband
Amazon
Find it on sale for $65 at Amazon.
12
Shashi Studio 54 Headband
Amazon
Originally $42, get it now for $32 at Amazon.
13
Lele Sadoughi Leopard Knotted Headband
Amazon
Originally $65, get it now for $49 at Amazon.
14
Deepa by Deepa Gurnani Audri Headband
Amazon
Find it on sale for $26 at Amazon.
15
Shashi Heidi Headband
Amazon
Originally $38, get it now for $29 at Amazon.
16
Lele Sadoughi Floral Lace Knotted Headband
Amazon
Originally $65, get it now for $49 at Amazon.
17
Shashi Femme Headband
Amazon
Find it on sale for $36 at Amazon.
18
Lele Sadoughi Faux Leather Knotted Headband
Amazon
Originally $65, get it now for $49 at Amazon.
Fashionamazonbssquarantine summerAmazonBest deals