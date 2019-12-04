A video of British people wildly underestimating the cost of health care in the U.S. is going viral.
News website JOE asked people in the United Kingdom ― where the majority of health care provided by the publicly funded National Health Service is free ― to guess how much they could be charged for certain procedures or medical devices in America if they did not have insurance.
“Man, so if you’re poor, you’re dead,” one woman said after being told how much money she would have to hand over for an inhaler.
Check out the clip here:
JOE shared the video to Twitter on Tuesday amid fears that U.S. President Donald Trump wants to open the NHS up to American companies once the United Kingdom has concluded its stalled Brexit process and left the European Union. Trump has denied the claim. The clip has garnered more than 9 million views within its first 24 hours online and has elicited plenty of reactions: