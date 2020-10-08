Healthy Air Fryer Recipes: Upgrade Your Favorite Fried Foods

Recipes for French fries, fried chicken and less expected dishes like salmon, cauliflower and meatloaf.

If you succumbed to peer pressure in recent years and bought an air fryer, there’s a strong possibility it’s gathering dust in the back of your pantry.

Air fryers became a fad a couple years ago when they burst on the scene claiming to magically make fried food without any oil ― or in some cases, maybe just a teaspoonful. Rather than submerging French fries in a vat of boiling oil, for example, you toss your potatoes in the air fryer’s basket and give them just a spritz of oil while the contraption’s rapid air technology blows hot air around the food, producing a crispy, browned exterior and a tender interior. It’s really quite remarkable.

The machine does have its limitations, though. You can’t make your favorite battered fried foods in the air fryer, because the batter will drip right through the holes in the basket and melt completely off your food, limiting the machine to breaded fried foods.

But one common misconception about air fryers is that they only make foods you’d think of as “fried.” While the fryer lends a perfectly crispy texture to foods that are typically fried in oil ― think Buffalo cauliflower, fried chicken, French fries, falafel ― its convection technology also makes a perfectly moist meatloaf, for example, or the most tender maple soy-glazed salmon you can imagine.

Below, we’ve gathered 15 of our favorite food bloggers’ recipes for the air fryer. Dust off your machine and check them out now.

(The Philips Airfryer claims to be “the original Airfryer,” costing around $250, but there’s a slew of options from all different brands and price points on the market now.)

1
Air Fryer Chicken Milanese
SkinnyTaste
Air Fryer Chicken Milanese from SkinnyTaste
2
Air Fryer Buffalo Cauliflower
All The Healthy Things
Air Fryer Buffalo Cauliflower from All The Healthy Things
3
Air Fryer French Fries
All The Healthy Things
Air Fryer French Fries from All The Healthy Things
4
Air Fryer Salmon with Maple Soy Glaze
SkinnyTaste
Air Fryer Salmon with Maple Soy Glaze from SkinnyTaste
5
Sweet and Spicy Air Fryer Chicken Wings
PaleOMG
Sweet and Spicy Air Fryer Chicken Wings from PaleOMG
6
Crispy Air Fryer Cauliflower
PaleOMG
Crispy Air Fryer Cauliflower from PaleOMG
7
Air Fryer Fried Shrimp Sandwich with Tartar Sauce
SkinnyTaste
Air Fryer Fried Shrimp Sandwich with Tartar Sauce from SkinnyTaste
8
Air Fryer Meatloaf
PaleOMG
Air Fryer Meatloaf from PaleOMG
9
Air Fryer Fried Chicken
Nick Evans/Simply Recipes
Air Fryer Fried Chicken from Simply Recipes
10
Crispy Air Fryer Chicken Thighs
PaleOMG
Crispy Air Fryer Chicken Thighs from PaleOMG
11
Air Fryer Falafel
Nick Evans/Simply Recipes
Air Fryer Falafel from Simply Recipes
12
Air Fryer Sesame Cauliflower
PaleOMG
Air Fryer Sesame Cauliflower from PaleOMG
13
Air Fryer Avocado Fries
Nick Evans/Simply Recipes
Air Fryer Avocado Fries from Simply Recipes
14
Air Fryer Bacon-Wrapped Scallops
SkinnyTaste
Air Fryer Bacon-Wrapped Scallops from SkinnyTaste
15
Crispy Parmesan Buttermilk Chicken Tenders
Foodie Crush
Crispy Parmesan Buttermilk Chicken Tenders from Foodie Crush
Food & DrinkRecipesFryingAir fryerfried food