Healthy Cookbooks To Kick Off The New Year

We've got you covered with vegetarian cookbooks, gluten-free options, simple weeknight meals for the whole family and more.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Left to right: "<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Healthier-Together-Recipes-Two-Nourish-Relationships/dp/0525573275?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=61c336e6e4b0bb04a62c40cd,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Healthier Together" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61c336e6e4b0bb04a62c40cd" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Healthier-Together-Recipes-Two-Nourish-Relationships/dp/0525573275?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=61c336e6e4b0bb04a62c40cd,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Healthier Together</a>" by Liz Moody, "<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Flexible-Pescatarian-Jo-Pratt/dp/0711239703?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=61c336e6e4b0bb04a62c40cd,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="The Flexible Pescatarian" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61c336e6e4b0bb04a62c40cd" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Flexible-Pescatarian-Jo-Pratt/dp/0711239703?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=61c336e6e4b0bb04a62c40cd,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">The Flexible Pescatarian</a>" by Jo Pratt, "<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Decolonize-Your-Diet-Plant-Based-Mexican-American/dp/1551525925?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=61c336e6e4b0bb04a62c40cd,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Decolonize Your Diet" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61c336e6e4b0bb04a62c40cd" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Decolonize-Your-Diet-Plant-Based-Mexican-American/dp/1551525925?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=61c336e6e4b0bb04a62c40cd,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Decolonize Your Diet</a>" by Luz Calvo and Catriona Rueda Esquibel and "<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Good-You-gluten-free-dairy-free-vegetarian/dp/1452181772?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=61c336e6e4b0bb04a62c40cd,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Good For You" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61c336e6e4b0bb04a62c40cd" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Good-You-gluten-free-dairy-free-vegetarian/dp/1452181772?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=61c336e6e4b0bb04a62c40cd,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Good For You</a>" by Akhtar Nawab.
Amazon
Left to right: "Healthier Together" by Liz Moody, "The Flexible Pescatarian" by Jo Pratt, "Decolonize Your Diet" by Luz Calvo and Catriona Rueda Esquibel and "Good For You" by Akhtar Nawab.

Seemingly against all odds, here we are once again welcoming the new year. Resolutions may not be for everyone, especially after such a challenging start to the winter season. But it’s always nice to make positive little tweaks to everyday routines to feel motivated and revitalized at the start of the year. One easy way to get into a fresh groove is to stock up on healthy cookbooks to help breathe new life into your meal rotation.

There’s nothing worse than being uninspired by your recipe repertoire. Once stuck in a rut it can be difficult to get out, making it easy to reach for food options that aren’t as nourishing and healthful as they maybe could be. That’s when having a brand new cookbook can make all the difference.

We’ve curated a selection of 15 fabulous and healthy cookbooks, including brand new publications that are poised to take the culinary world by storm and a few classics you may have seen around. They are all chock-full of nutritious, delicious recipes that the whole family can enjoy. Whether you’re considering dabbling in vegetarianism, want to experiment with the popular Mediterranean diet or simply want to mix it up in the kitchen in 2022, we’ve got you covered. Here’s something for everyone, including those with dietary restrictions.

1
Amazon
A bold vegetarian cookbook
Get ready to fall in love with Jenny Rosenstrach's "The Weekday Vegetarians." Borne out of a desire to eat healthier, this vegetarian cookbook includes an easy plant-based plan for readers to follow that the whole family will enjoy. It's an accessible, delicious way to get into the vegetarian groove.

Get it from Amazon for $21.78.
2
Amazon
A flexitarian cookbook with an emphasis on sustainability
"Eat Green" by Melissa Hemsley is as practical as it is full of scrumptious, beautiful recipes. It's the perfect cookbook for those looking for simple, affordable meals that don't create an abundance of waste.

Get it from Amazon for $32.20.
3
Amazon
A plant-based Mexican cookbook
Get ready to flip everything you ever knew about Mexican cuisine on its head with "Decolonize Your Diet." Authors and life partners Luz Calvo and Catriona Rueda Esquibel redefine traditional Mexican food in this groundbreaking, healthy vegetarian cookbook. It's like taking a history class while cooking your way through this gorgeous book.

Get it from Amazon for $20.49.
4
Amazon
A nourishing cookbook for two
"Healthier Together" by food writer and health blogger Liz Moody is meant for partners to enjoy nutritious, veggie-rich meals full of flavor. The recipes are simple, tasty and intended to be savored at every step, from the cooking process down to the last bite.

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
5
Amazon
A guide to delicious clean eating
Chef Akhtar Nawab's "Good For You" features nutrient-dense recipes that are perfect for people with gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan diets. His Indian heritage and professional background cooking in Mexican and Italian restaurants infuse his recipes with exciting, unexpected flavors.

Get it from Amazon for $19.49.
6
Amazon
A paleo-friendly cookbook
This brand-new cookbook is only a few days old, and it's poised to become the next big thing. "The Comfortable Kitchen" by Alex Snodgrass is full of healthy, comforting recipes that make cooking a joy. Most of these recipes are paleo-compliant or paleo-adjacent, and are easily adaptable for those with additional dietary restrictions.

Get it from Amazon for $23.99.
7
Amazon
Gluten-free recipes for the whole family
All of the recipes in Pamela Ellgen's "The Gluten-Free Cookbook For Families" can be made in under 30 minutes. Best of all, they are simple, healthy and budget-friendly. After adjusting her family's meals to accommodate one of her gluten-free children, Ellgen made it her mission to create flavorsome gluten-free meals that everyone will love. It's a great way to try out gluten-free cooking for the first time.

Get it from Amazon for $14.85.
8
Amazon
A Whole30-based cookbook
"The Whole30 Fast & Easy" cookbook by Melissa Hartwig Urban is a New York Times bestseller and the book that Whole30 devotees turn to regularly. It's a collection of easy, Whole30-compliant recipes for every meal and flavor profile.

Get it from Amazon for $11.93.
9
Amazon
An accessible seafood-based cookbook
Jump on the pescatarian bandwagon with this versatile cookbook by Jo Pratt. "The Flexible Pescatarian" is full of easy, nutritious and, most importantly, tasty dishes. It even includes various veggie substitutes, so people with all kinds of different dietary preferences can enjoy these recipes.

Get it from Amazon for $35.
10
Amazon
A must-have classic
If you have never purchased a Yotam Ottolenghi cookbook, then "Simple" is the place to begin. It's full of easy, delicious recipes using Middle Eastern-inspired flavors. The recipes are all quick to prepare, have 10 or fewer ingredients and don't require large numbers of pots and pants or pantry staples.

Get it from Amazon for $21.49.
11
Amazon
A relatable and accessible cookbook
Recipe developer Lindsay Maitland Hunt's cookbook "Healthyish" contains 131 delicious, satisfying, simple and healthy dishes. It's a straightforward way to start incorporating nutritious elements into your meals without sacrificing flavor or your sanity.

Get it from Amazon for $19.49.
12
Amazon
A plant-based cookbook
If you're curious about a plant-based diet, then check out the New York Times bestselling cookbook "Plant Over Processed" by Andrea Hannemann. Consider it your guide to eating the rainbow, with simple, yummy recipes that you'll come back to time after time. It even includes a 30-day challenge to start you off.

Get it from Amazon for $18.
13
Amazon
A guide to the Mediterranean diet
"The Complete Mediterranean Cookbook" by America's Test Kitchen is the perfect resource for anyone who wants to cook healthy, delicious and simple meals. It features a wide range of creative recipes using accessible ingredients that can be found at your local market.

Get it from Amazon for $14.63.
14
Amazon
A healthy spin on comfort food
"The Well Plated Cookbook" by Erin Clarke is a natural extension of her wildly popular food blog. All the recipes are quick and easy, with nutritious ingredients and tons of flavor. The recipes are easily customized for those with dietary restrictions without compromising on taste and simplicity.

Get it from Amazon for $21.31.
15
Amazon
A guide to wellness and healing
Named one of the best cookbooks of the year by Food Network, "Eat Better, Feel Better" by celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis invites the reader on a journey to find health and wholeness. These recipes all aim to boost gut health, immunity and healing, both physical and emotional.

Get it from Amazon for $19.48.
