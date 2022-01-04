Seemingly against all odds, here we are once again welcoming the new year. Resolutions may not be for everyone, especially after such a challenging start to the winter season. But it’s always nice to make positive little tweaks to everyday routines to feel motivated and revitalized at the start of the year. One easy way to get into a fresh groove is to stock up on healthy cookbooks to help breathe new life into your meal rotation.

There’s nothing worse than being uninspired by your recipe repertoire. Once stuck in a rut it can be difficult to get out, making it easy to reach for food options that aren’t as nourishing and healthful as they maybe could be. That’s when having a brand new cookbook can make all the difference.

We’ve curated a selection of 15 fabulous and healthy cookbooks, including brand new publications that are poised to take the culinary world by storm and a few classics you may have seen around. They are all chock-full of nutritious, delicious recipes that the whole family can enjoy. Whether you’re considering dabbling in vegetarianism, want to experiment with the popular Mediterranean diet or simply want to mix it up in the kitchen in 2022, we’ve got you covered. Here’s something for everyone, including those with dietary restrictions.