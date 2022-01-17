Perdue Simply Smart Organics Whole Grain Chicken Breast Tenders

These were recommended by Haas, who suggested pairing them with a “big salad and an array of salad dressings for dipping and drizzling.” The organic, non-GMO tenders have 13 grams of protein per serving. “They come together fast for a nourishing meal, and everyone can put them together how they like. For example, my daughter loves to dip the chicken fingers and eat the salad separately, but I like to put mine right on top for a protein-boosted entree salad.”